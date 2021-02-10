Facebook Dials Down the Politics for Users

By

click to enlarge Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. - PETE MAROVICH/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Pete Marovich/The New York Times
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

By Kevin Roose and Mike Isaac
The New York Times

After inflaming political discourse around the globe, Facebook is trying to turn down the temperature.

The social network announced Wednesday that it had started changing its algorithm to reduce the political content in users’ news feeds. The less political feed will be tested on a fraction of Facebook’s users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia beginning this week and will be expanded to the United States in the coming weeks, the company said.
Related
Media outlets chase Facebook clicks; now the social media giant might destroy them

Media outlets chase Facebook clicks; now the social media giant might destroy them

Related
Facebook reports slowing revenue and user growth

Facebook reports slowing revenue and user growth

“During these initial tests we’ll explore a variety of ways to rank political content in people’s feeds using different signals, and then decide on the approaches we’ll use going forward,” Aastha Gupta, a Facebook product management director, wrote in a blog post announcing the test.


Facebook previewed the change last month when Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive, said the company was experimenting with ways to tamp down divisive political debates among users.

“One of the top pieces of feedback we’re hearing from our community right now is that people don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services,” he said.
Related
Millions of people tuned into Alex Jones’ red-faced rants about 9/11 being an inside job, Obama chemtrails turning frogs gay, and the Sandy Hook shootings being faked. Donald Trump has been a fan. “Your reputation is amazing,” Trump assured Jones on the conspiracy theorist’s radio show. “I will not let you down.”

Trolls, conspiracy theorists, hoaxers and Trump have twisted Facebook, YouTube and the news to toxic levels - and it's only getting worse

Political stories won’t disappear from users’ feeds altogether. Content from official government agencies and services will be exempt from the algorithm change, Facebook said, as will information about COVID-19 from organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Last month, Zuckerberg said users would also still be able to discuss politics inside private groups.

“They can be ways that people organize grassroots movements, speak out against injustice or learn from people with different perspectives, so we want these discussions to be able to keep happening,” Zuckerberg said.
Related
President Donald Trump, who has questioned the legitimacy of the vote-by-mail system, arrives for a campaign rally in Yuma, Ariz., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Facebook, the world’s biggest social network, is working out what steps to take should Trump use its platform to dispute the results of the presidential election.

Facebook braces itself for Trump to cast doubt on election results

Facebook has been under fire from lawmakers from both parties. Liberals have blamed the company for allowing hate speech and misinformation to spread, while conservatives have claimed that they were censored.
Related
YouTube to remove thousands of videos pushing extreme views

YouTube to remove thousands of videos pushing extreme views

Making Facebook less political could satisfy critics who blame it for increasing partisan polarization. But the move could also cut into the time that users spend on the app.

Data released by Facebook last fall showed that during one week in October, seven of the 10 most-engaged pages were primarily political, including those of President Donald Trump, Fox News, Breitbart and Occupy Democrats.

Trending

Jay-Z and Foo Fighters Are Nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame
Chef Maisa Abudayha offers tastes of the Levant to diners and professional kitchen training to new immigrants 
New technologies are so good, you may not be able to tell that this image is a computer rendering
Many families have adopted new pets during the pandemic; here's how to prepare for your cat or dog's best, healthy life
Bring dozens of Inland Northwest bird species right to your backyardwith just a little planning
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Nation & World

Why Opening Restaurants Is Exactly What the Coronavirus Wants Us to Do

By ProPublica

Why Opening Restaurants Is Exactly What the Coronavirus Wants Us to Do

Trump’s Sleight of Hand: Shouting Fraud, Pocketing Donors’ Cash for Future

By The New York Times

President Donald Trump at a campaign event on behalf of Georgia's then Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, at an airport in Valdosta, Ga., Dec. 5, 2020. Trump and the Republican Party raised $255.4 million in the eight-plus weeks following the Nov. 3 election, new federal filings show, as he sought to undermine and overturn the results with unfounded accusations of fraud.

The Boogaloo Bois Have Guns, Criminal Records and Military Training. Now They Want to Overthrow the Government

By ProPublica

Taylor Bechtol, then an Air Force staff sergeant, with munition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on Oct. 26, 2018. Bechtol has been linked to the Boogaloo Bois.

Inside the Capitol Riot: What the Parler Videos Reveal

By ProPublica

Screenshots from videos posted to Parler showing the unfolding events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane Police Guild demands removal of ombudsman from investigation into allegedly violent arrest

By Josh Kelety

Ombudsman Bart Logue

Democratic candidates to debate again, Hillyard water still dirty, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Spokane law enforcement receives grant for more mental health diversion teams

By Josh Kelety

Spokane law enforcement receives grant for more mental health diversion teams

House Democrats bring impeachment articles against Trump, inmate dies in Spokane County Jail and other morning headlines

By Josh Kelety

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a news conference the day after the midterm elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 7, 2018.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Dressing the Abbey: The Iconic Wardrobe of Downton Abbey

Dressing the Abbey: The Iconic Wardrobe of Downton Abbey @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 8- 4, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation