Florence Childs hit the lottery twice to open the Top Shelf on the West Plains

click to enlarge Top Shelf may well be the Cheers of dispensaries.

Luck, family and an enterprising, if unconventional, owner came together in 2015 to open the Top Shelf cannabis shop just east of Airway Heights. And they've been bringing cannabis to the West Plains ever since.

"It was opened by Florence Childs, who won the lottery and then ended up winning the lottery for the cannabis board as well. Basically a back-to-back lottery winner," says Jesse Rogers, the store's purchasing manager. "So, she's just like the luckiest woman alive, and we kind of consider ourselves like the luckiest people alive to be able to work for her."

Childs, who is better known as Flo, retired in 2018 to pursue outdoor passions like golf and canoeing. When she stepped down from managing the day-to-day, she passed the business down to her son, John Childs. But that's not to say the 88-year-old grandmother left the cannabis business behind. There's a good chance you'll see her on a visit to the Top Shelf, at 1305 S. Hayford Road. She may be putting in a shift on a supply run or simply spending time with her family.

"It's a really family-oriented type of place," says Rogers. "I have two little brothers that work here. Another employee, her little sister, worked here for a period of time. We try to keep it really tight-knit and close, so it doesn't feel corporate and business-like — it's more of just a family store."

The family-focused approach extends even to those members of the family who walk on all fours. Dogs who have become regulars not only expect to receive a treat, but know where they're kept behind the counter. That's despite the store undergoing three remodels since opening in 2015. The most recent came in 2020, bringing a warm, farm-like vibe to the otherwise busy intersection of Highway 2 and Hayford Road.

That location brings a string of commuters, travelers on their way from the airport and people heading for a night out at one of Airway Heights' casinos. The Top Shelf has also become a destination, with its large selection and debit-friendly sales.

More than anything, though, what is most notable about the Top Shelf is that it may well be the Cheers of dispensaries.

"The atmosphere that we try to create around here is something that I enjoy being around every day," says Rogers. "These people that I work with are some of the most important people in my life, and they will go above and beyond for not only me, but for anybody." ♦