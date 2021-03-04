Readers respond to news last week that the U.S. Supreme Court denied Donald Trump's final bid to block release of his financial records

GAGE SKIDMORE PHOTO
Gage Skidmore photo

Pat Halland: This is wrong. They do it to him, they do it to everyone and all for what? If they have something on him, fine, so state it and then request, but if you do not have a crime committed by him, then it's none of anyone's business. ... Tell me this is not political.

Byron Ash: So, prove a crime was committed, then look for evidence? I don't think you understand how the world works. If someone is suspected of committing a crime, evidence is collected. You and Trump believe he is a superhuman who is not subject to human laws, so he refused to turn the subpoenaed evidence over, hence the court case. The Supreme Court said no, you dunces; he needs to follow the law.

Jason Hagen: Why doesn't conservative media tell you about the crimes he is being investigated for? Blame them for not telling you. Obviously Trump's hand-picked Supreme Court justices side on the Constitution and not one man.

Chris Ehm: His taxes were requested as part of an investigation. I'm not under investigation, so no one is requesting my taxes. It's really simple.

Carla Carnegie: This investigation has been going on for quite some time. The fact there is sufficient evidence to dig a little deeper and have a look at the documentation that will prove the crimes in a court of law is totally right and acceptable. Just because he is Trump doesn't mean he gets a special pass.

Related
Then-President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Md., before boarding Air Force One for the last time in office, Jan. 20, 2021.

Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Final Bid to Block Release of Financial Records

Meri Louise: Oh poor Trumpy wumpy! Being held accountable.

Ken Morrison: If he has nothing to hide, he'll have the last laugh by blocking the release of his taxes. If he does have something damning in the shadows, he'll learn the trade value of Top Ramen on his cellblock.

Paco Zee: This guy has spent millions over the past years to keep anyone from seeing his taxes. How does any reasonable adult not have some intellectual curiosity to want to know what he is hiding?

Shane Mabrey: I would love to see him go to prison for tax evasion. We all know it will never happen though. He will flee the U.S. before ever going down.

James R. Sweetser: There is good reason to investigate fraud and misrepresentation. Could be charged with RICO, and criminal fraud. ♦

Trending

To truly understand love is to know and practice radical love
Minari, Saint Maud and more of the best streaming offerings that early 2021 has to offer
NYC "super rock" heroes the Fleshtones approach 50 years together with a raucous new album
Can WSU afford to keep pouring millions into athletics while other departments shrink?
The Pivot Spokane storytellers are back, live and online
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of From Readers

Readers respond to Friday's news that Dr. Bob Lutz — Spokane's health officer who's managed the region's response to COVID-19 — had been asked to resign

Dr. Bob Lutz

Readers respond to the psychological impact of the pandemic on children; column about Biden's obstacles to defeat Trump

Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March.

Readers respond to the Black Lives Matter mural in Spokane, at 244 W. Main Ave.

Each letter of the mural was painted by a different artist.

Readers respond to critiques of Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's coronavirus response

Ozzie Knezovich is not going to run for county sheriff again, but he says that hasn't changed him. "I'm pretty much the way I've always been."
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

To truly understand love is to know and practice radical love

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

Demonstrators pack into Spokane's Riverfront Park in June.

On the Street

On the Street

For the needle-phobic, it's our time to grit our teeth and shine

By Tara Roberts

Firefighter and paramedic Nikko Humphry administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Hospice of Spokane volunteer Ron Genova on Jan. 11.
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

Spokane's police ombudsman Bart Logue eyes tackling systemic issues in local law enforcement

By Josh Kelety

Spokane police ombudsman Bart Logue

Letter: Since I moved back to Spokane, I have been thrilled with what it's become

Spokane's ballots are being mailed this week. Pick up our election issue next week.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Reclaiming Culture: The Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska Repatriation

Reclaiming Culture: The Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska Repatriation @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 4-10, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation