Readers respond to our stories about the Pavilion outshining the Space Needle and Question of the Week

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo When you compare World's Fair icons, ask yourself: Who were these built for?

Readers helped answer a question staff writer Nate Sanford wrestled with: Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle? ("World's Not Fair," 3/30/2023):

MICHAEL SALSBURY: That's like comparing apples and salmon.

BRADLEY BAYSINGER: No. The Space Needle can't serve as an amphitheater.

PHILIP PORTWOOD: Both are lasting icons from World Fairs. The IMAX movie was awesome and educational.

BLAISE BARSHAW: Are shrooms legal in Washington now?

KEN KUSZMAUL: No. The Space Needle is much better than a glorified sun shader.

ALEX JAY CASTRO: Yes, because it's free.

SCOTT RYAN: Nope not at all. The Pavilion doesn't have a cool restaurant to eat at the very top.

ASHLEY LILYSON: I can't decide which one is cooler.

BIRDIE BYRD: No. One is an engineering marvel, the other looks like a pole was erected with a net thrown over it. ♦

Readers respond to the online version of our question of the week: What's your favorite rock? (4/6/2023):

PATRICK HAYES: Columnar basalt

KATHY FLUAITT SCHAAL: Diamonds

BRIDGET FREEMAN: Either the Bowl or the Pitcher

JON SKINNER: Big Rock

MICHAEL BENTON: Fraggle Rock

BRENDAN FLYNN: Doom metal

HEIDI MASTERS: Obsidian ♦