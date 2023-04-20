Readers respond to our stories about the Pavilion outshining the Space Needle and Question of the Week

Readers helped answer a question staff writer Nate Sanford wrestled with: Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle? ("World's Not Fair," 3/30/2023):
MICHAEL SALSBURY: That's like comparing apples and salmon.
BRADLEY BAYSINGER: No. The Space Needle can't serve as an amphitheater.
PHILIP PORTWOOD: Both are lasting icons from World Fairs. The IMAX movie was awesome and educational.
BLAISE BARSHAW: Are shrooms legal in Washington now?
KEN KUSZMAUL: No. The Space Needle is much better than a glorified sun shader.
ALEX JAY CASTRO: Yes, because it's free.
SCOTT RYAN: Nope not at all. The Pavilion doesn't have a cool restaurant to eat at the very top.
ASHLEY LILYSON: I can't decide which one is cooler.
BIRDIE BYRD: No. One is an engineering marvel, the other looks like a pole was erected with a net thrown over it. ♦
Readers respond to the online version of our question of the week: What's your favorite rock? (4/6/2023):
PATRICK HAYES: Columnar basalt
KATHY FLUAITT SCHAAL: Diamonds
BRIDGET FREEMAN: Either the Bowl or the Pitcher
JON SKINNER: Big Rock
MICHAEL BENTON: Fraggle Rock
BRENDAN FLYNN: Doom metal
HEIDI MASTERS: Obsidian ♦