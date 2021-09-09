Readers react to Washington state's use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 and Gov. Jay Inslee's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Readers react to last week's report on Washington state's use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19.

Tiffany Skye: We have been using it in Tacoma! I've seen more and more doctors ordering it lately. Not sure if I've seen a benefit yet personally, but anything that will help our sickest patients is worth a try!

Shawn Pritchard: It's nice that this treatment is working. Hopefully it will become readily available.

Naomi Hanvey: Really hope this reduces the number of hospitalizations, vents, and deaths.

Stefanie Matthews: I arranged for this treatment for my husband four months ago. Hospital declined. My husband died 12 days later. So frustrating. It could have been shipped overnight. ♦

click to enlarge The most courageous governor in the nation? - OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR PHOTO
Office of the Governor photo
The most courageous governor in the nation?

Readers react to guest columnist Gary Crooks' praise of Gov. Jay Inslee's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toni Lodge: Great article! Agree!!

Literally Anne Perkins: Thank you, Governor Inslee.

Joe Safer Smith: I'm glad I'm not the governor right now, that's for sure.

Blaise Barshaw: All the Washingtonians still griping about Inslee have had a lot of time to move to Texas or Idaho or Mississippi to rid themselves of his evil reign.

Jim Harala: He's as good for Washington as Newsom is for California.

Charles U. Farley: All Republicans in WA should move to a better state like Idaho, or Wyoming. You're not wanted here anyways. Stupidity kills.

Jerry Goertz: All you Inslee followers can follow him right off the cliff.

Sean McCartney: Were you grateful when Inslee blew ya off when windstorm 2015 left you without power for several days? Inslee has been awful long before his mishandling of COVID. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

