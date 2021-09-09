Readers react to Washington state's use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 and Gov. Jay Inslee's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Readers react to last week's report on Washington state's use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19.
Shawn Pritchard: It's nice that this treatment is working. Hopefully it will become readily available.
Naomi Hanvey: Really hope this reduces the number of hospitalizations, vents, and deaths.
Stefanie Matthews: I arranged for this treatment for my husband four months ago. Hospital declined. My husband died 12 days later. So frustrating. It could have been shipped overnight. ♦
Readers react to guest columnist Gary Crooks' praise of Gov. Jay Inslee's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Toni Lodge: Great article! Agree!!
Literally Anne Perkins: Thank you, Governor Inslee.
Joe Safer Smith: I'm glad I'm not the governor right now, that's for sure.
Blaise Barshaw: All the Washingtonians still griping about Inslee have had a lot of time to move to Texas or Idaho or Mississippi to rid themselves of his evil reign.
Jim Harala: He's as good for Washington as Newsom is for California.
Charles U. Farley: All Republicans in WA should move to a better state like Idaho, or Wyoming. You're not wanted here anyways. Stupidity kills.
Jerry Goertz: All you Inslee followers can follow him right off the cliff.
Sean McCartney: Were you grateful when Inslee blew ya off when windstorm 2015 left you without power for several days? Inslee has been awful long before his mishandling of COVID. ♦