Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Boots will close by Dec. 31 to move across the street.

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):

SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.

LEANNA MCMANUS: I am so happy Boots will still be in the same area of town! I work nearby, and I love to walk to Boots for a coffee and a little lunch.

RANDY ENGLAND: This sounds like a plot from one of those Hallmark Christmas movies.

MADGE MOUNT: Hopefully your eventual new home will be even better and in the meantime, you are across the street. The community loves Boots!

CARRIE PETTIBONE: Alison has a heart of gold and amazing business and family values. Boots will bounce back with her at the helm!

KATE ALLISON: Now I'm bummed to lose Stella's sandwiches...

BARBARA KELLY ANZINVINO: Wtf? That doesn't even make sense. Glad they are moving to Saranac.

BOB HAUSS: May your new home be the most wonderful place to continue your journey as a bakery. ♦

Reactions to Sam Ligon's essay about how Spokane has changed in recent years ("Recolonizing Spokane," 12/22/2022):

JOSH BYRNE: The city needs to build more affordable housing because people with lots of money are moving in from other states and buying up properties left and right, pricing out the people that are from here. Growth is going to happen whether people like it or not. And the homeless are people that are from Spokane, not from CA. Tired of seeing the many comments about how the Spokane homeless, that are from here, should go back to where they aren't from. Thereby moving the problem and not solving anything.

KRISTY LANGBEHN: Transplants? I guess that's one word for them.

ALI KAY ORR: How novel to blame Californians and transplants. Are we over this yet?

KELLY TIMES: I love the line "there didn't used to be traffic here." There is STILL no traffic here. I graduated high school in Idaho and college at EWU. My kids were born here. So I don't think that the fact I just moved back from Southern Cal makes me a transplant. But it does qualify me to say there is no traffic here. In fact, it only seems marginally worse that it was when I left 20 years ago. When politicians were winning campaigns based on their support of a north-south freeway... ♦