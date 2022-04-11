Gardening Guide: Let it Grow

Long to grow a lush and edible garden, but instead of a plot of ground all you have is a balcony? No worries and no excuses. Amy Pennington's Tiny Space Gardening: Growing Vegetables, Fruits, and Herbs in Small Outdoor Spaces (with Recipes) is a guide to making the absolute most of whatever space you've got. Pennington tackles each element of the "garden" from pots to soil to plant choice and maintenance in a gently encouraging manner: "All the plants you'll learn about here are easy, low bars for entry to gardening; some projects don't even require potting soil — and will have you eating in days," she writes.

In addition to some creative potting options, suggested equipment includes a fork, spoon and measuring cup. For small spaces, such as her own Seattle balcony, Pennington opts for plants that can be used frequently and in smallish enough quantities that one meal doesn't deplete the entire season's endeavors. Obvious candidates are herbs and greens, but growing cucumbers, potatoes and peppers, and even dwarf fruit trees, is possible. She's down on tomatoes — they require too much space for too little production, but, "If you're just dying to grow a tomato on your patio you should definitely go for it." On a smaller scale, Pennington also tackles windowsill and countertop options including sprouts and microgreens, as well as a most surprising food scrap garden.

