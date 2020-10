Geno's pub in the Logan neighborhood to permanently close this weekend

click to enlarge Geno's Grab a beer and a bite before Geno's last day on Oct. 24.

We'd like to thank the Spokane community at large and more specifically the Logan neighborhood for all the support over these last few years.



Unfortunately the strain of recent events, what seems to be never ending road construction and a number of other factors have led us to make the difficult decision to permanently close Geno's.



This coming Saturday, 10/24, will be our last day of business so please stop by between now and then and bid farewell to our always hard working and wonderful staff without whom none of this would have been possible. Special shout out to Matt & Windy, you two are the best!



-Brad & John

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Owners Brad Fosseen (left) and John Grollmus, photographed here at Moon Time earlier this year, have made the difficult decision to permanently close Geno's after this weekend.

to make one last visit to Geno's pub.The Logan neighborhood restaurant is yet another casualty of 2020, due to a combination of COVID-19's impacts on the hospitality industry and poorly timed road construction on Hamilton Street this year, says co-owner John Grollmus, who sent this statement about the closure:Grollmus and business partner Brad Fosseen purchased Geno's in 2013, adding it to their collection of regional restaurants that includes the Elk Public House and El Que bar in Browne's Addition, Moon Time and the Porch Public House in North Idaho and the Two Seven Public House on Spokane's South Hill.Grollmus says those five spots are "hanging in there pretty well, and according to our salespeople actually doing far better than most" in an email to the"However, that sure isn't what it used to be. Today's work-from-home environment combined with an understandable fear of COVID has certainly taken a toll," he continues.Geno's will be open (at 50 percent capacity) from 11 am to 11 pm each day until Saturday, Oct. 24.