Geno's pub in the Logan neighborhood to permanently close this weekend

The Logan neighborhood restaurant is yet another casualty of 2020, due to a combination of COVID-19's impacts on the hospitality industry and poorly timed road construction on Hamilton Street this year, says co-owner John Grollmus, who sent this statement about the closure:
We'd like to thank the Spokane community at large and more specifically the Logan neighborhood for all the support over these last few years.
Unfortunately the strain of recent events, what seems to be never ending road construction and a number of other factors have led us to make the difficult decision to permanently close Geno's.
This coming Saturday, 10/24, will be our last day of business so please stop by between now and then and bid farewell to our always hard working and wonderful staff without whom none of this would have been possible. Special shout out to Matt & Windy, you two are the best!
-Brad & John
Grollmus says those five spots are "hanging in there pretty well, and according to our salespeople actually doing far better than most" in an email to the Inlander.
"However, that sure isn't what it used to be. Today's work-from-home environment combined with an understandable fear of COVID has certainly taken a toll," he continues.
Geno's will be open (at 50 percent capacity) from 11 am to 11 pm each day until Saturday, Oct. 24.