Get the shot then shoot your shot at the Rebound Spokane popup clinic Saturday

click to enlarge Spokane Arts courtesy photo Artist Joshua Martel's mural on the Hooptown USA court in Riverfront Park will have its grand opening Saturday.

Hooptown USA is inviting people to an afternoon of basketball, prizes, snowcones and vaccinations this Saturday at the new Hooptown basketball courts on Riverfront Park’s North Bank.

The popup clinic will take place on Saturay, June 26, from noon to 5 p.m and is the result of a partnership between Hooptown and Multicare, who will be administering single dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines. People who get vaccinated at the event will receive a free poster, $50 gift card, a swag bag and other merch.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come down with families and friends. If you’re vaccinated, if you’re not vaccinated and coming to get vaccinated, we just want people to come out to the park and run around,” says Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santangelo.

The event is part of Net Day, an annual tradition when Hoopfest volunteers replace the nets at basketball courts around Spokane.

Attendees looking to test their basketball skills will have the opportunity to compete for additional prizes in a three-point contest, a free-throw contest and a hot shot contest.

The event coincides with the grand opening of Hooptown USA’s new basketball court, which features a mural designed by artist Joshua Martel. The mural is one of several that Hoopfest has worked on in partnership with Spokane Arts and Multicare at other basketball courts in the Spokane area. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new court in the morning before the main festivities start at noon.

Temperatures are expected to pass 100 degrees this weekend. Santangelo is watching the heat closely, and says there will be plenty of shade, snow cones and water to help people beat the heat.