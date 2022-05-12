Get your groove on in downtown Coeur d’Alene with several arts-based happenings this Friday the 13th

It’s kind of freaky how many arts events are going on in Coeur d’Alene this Friday…the 13th.
As it has done for more than 15 years, students from Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities will be dancing, drumming, and doing their creative thing at the elementary school’s annual ArtWalk block party from 5-8 pm. This fun, family-friendly event showcases the talented kiddos from Coeur d’Alene School district’s only arts-based magnet school. Sherman Avenue is blocked off between Fourth and Fifth Streets, so plan accordingly; bring a chair (maybe a sweater and umbrella) and enjoy the free show.
Make sure to put the following spots on your list when checking out second Friday ArtWalk from 5-8 pm, organized by Coeur d’Alene’s Arts & Culture Alliance.
Emerge (119 N. Second St.) features the work of two local artists this month: mixed-media paintings by Andrew Parker and photographs by Julie Robertson. This is the second time showing at Emerge for Parker, who has an extensive background in architecture and was featured at Dean Davis Photography in February. His abstract, meticulously structured compositions are elegant, compelling, and some of the most interesting work we’ve seen in the region.
MixItUp (513 E. Sherman Ave.) retail space welcomes Utah-based wildlife artist David Frederick Riley, whose large, typically monochromatic paintings of buffalo and other western wildlife evoke a sense of nostalgia.
And accomplished artist Cheryl Metcalf is hosting a young artist, Olya Scheel, in her studio at the Rockford Building (504 E. Lakeside). Scheel, whom we wrote about in April regarding a fundraiser for Ukraine, will be demonstrating the encaustic process she uses to create one-of-a-kind wax paintings.
Making its debut this month is a new night market and street fair at Coeur d'Alene Bike Co. and Post Ride Bar (314 N. Third St.) with artwork this month by The Wavy Bunch. According to the homegrown group’s Facebook page, the “Superstitions Night Market” event features more than 25 artists and vendors, including tarot card readers, vintage clothing and other “witchy things.” The free event also features three local breweries with beer and food for purchase, as well as live music. Visit facebook.com/thewavybunch.