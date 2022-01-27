Home Is Where the Heart Is

Last year around this time, most of us had been spending an insane amount of time at home. The pandemic inspired us to start thinking of ways to make our TV rooms, backyards and new home offices as comfy as possible, places we could spend days on end rather than just a few hours between outings on the town or in the wilderness. While the world has opened up a bit since, there are still plenty of home projects that need your attention. This issue will help. Whether you're trying to save that antique wood chair, add a little greenery to your apartment or decipher just which items on your home-inspection report call for a pro and which you can do yourself, there's a story for you. So grab your tools, fire up YouTube and get ready to be inspired



— DAN NAILEN, editor

THE HOME IMPROVEMENT ISSUE