Home Is Where the Heart Is

click to enlarge culture1-1-8790b663d26a0af8.jpg

Last year around this time, most of us had been spending an insane amount of time at home. The pandemic inspired us to start thinking of ways to make our TV rooms, backyards and new home offices as comfy as possible, places we could spend days on end rather than just a few hours between outings on the town or in the wilderness. While the world has opened up a bit since, there are still plenty of home projects that need your attention. This issue will help. Whether you're trying to save that antique wood chair, add a little greenery to your apartment or decipher just which items on your home-inspection report call for a pro and which you can do yourself, there's a story for you. So grab your tools, fire up YouTube and get ready to be inspired

— DAN NAILEN, editor

THE HOME IMPROVEMENT ISSUE

Related
Green living things in your indoor space are always a plus.

A local expert helps you maximize the benefits of houseplants with minimal effort

Related
Some DIY electrical projects you can do yourself, but you're going to want a pro for most.

Common home inspection issues in the Inland Northwest and whether you should fix them yourself

Related
Ryan Flanery has turned revitalizing wood into a career.

With a little elbow grease and advice from a virtuoso, you can revitalize your wooden furniture yourself

Related
Whether you're a tenant or a landlord, documenting damage in a rental is key.

What if your landlord won't fix things, or your tenants keep breaking things?

Related
Tiling your bathroom is a project you can do yourself, with some time and patience.

Certain upgrades to your bathroom can be easily done, but leave the major stuff to the pros

Related
Solid Fire Pits' designs &#10;are works of art.

Whether you want a permanent fixture or a portable fire pit, the Inland Northwest has many options to light up your backyard

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

A local expert helps you maximize the benefits of houseplants with minimal effort

By Carrie Scozzaro

Green living things in your indoor space are always a plus.

Common home inspection issues in the Inland Northwest and whether you should fix them yourself

By Quinn Welsch

Some DIY electrical projects you can do yourself, but you're going to want a pro for most.

With a little elbow grease and advice from a virtuoso, you can revitalize your wooden furniture yourself

By Madison Pearson

Ryan Flanery has turned revitalizing wood into a career.

What if your landlord won't fix things, or your tenants keep breaking things?

By Daniel Walters

Whether you're a tenant or a landlord, documenting damage in a rental is key.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

A local expert helps you maximize the benefits of houseplants with minimal effort

By Carrie Scozzaro

Green living things in your indoor space are always a plus.

Common home inspection issues in the Inland Northwest and whether you should fix them yourself

By Quinn Welsch

Some DIY electrical projects you can do yourself, but you're going to want a pro for most.

With a little elbow grease and advice from a virtuoso, you can revitalize your wooden furniture yourself

By Madison Pearson

Ryan Flanery has turned revitalizing wood into a career.

What if your landlord won't fix things, or your tenants keep breaking things?

By Daniel Walters

Whether you're a tenant or a landlord, documenting damage in a rental is key.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Sundays. Continues through Feb. 20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 27- 2, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation