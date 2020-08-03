Honey Eatery and Social Club's Justin Klauba blends art and science in the kitchen

click to enlarge Young Kwak Photo

If he hadn't been a chef, he might have been a chemist, says Justin Klauba. As executive chef at Coeur d'Alene's Honey Eatery and Social Club, he gets to do both, putting his own twist on the restaurant's signature approach to comfort food.

The seemingly simple avocado toast he prepared for Health & Home (recipe, p.41), for example, is a thoughtful composition of flavors and textures. Nine-grain bread forms the foundation, while avocado adds creaminess. The shaved radish is crunchy and bright, while Klauba's nori (seaweed) seed blend adds umami and saltiness. The real kicker, however, is the preserved lemons, which he makes himself.

"I'm a food nerd," says Klauba, who gets excited about creating in the kitchen, from crafting mother vinegars, to the extensive process to make his own kimchi for the restaurant's dim sum breakfast experience.

Klauba credits several sources for his fascination with cooking, including his grandmother, a pastry chef, whose memorable cinnamon raisin bread created a strong sensory experience. Every dish is, in a way, an attempt to invoke a similar response in his diners.

"You want to have [each dish] entice your palate," explains Klauba, who started in the restaurants of his native Chicago as a young man.

His big break came by accident when he spilled a tray of wine glasses onto then-Mayor Richard Daley's wife's dress. Another restaurant owner took pity on him and invited him into his restaurant, where Klauba had his first crack at cooking. He found his niche and began a bit of a culinary odyssey.

In Philadelphia, he worked at Olivier de St. Martin's Caribou Café, then at Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar and Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse before moving on to Fuel in Wilmette, Illinois. In Las Vegas, he worked at Rick Moneen's RM Seafood at Mandalay Bay, then moved farther west to San Francisco to become executive sous chef at Alexander's Steakhouse.

The learn-by-doing schooling he got in America's kitchens took a toll, however.

"I've been yelled at and I've been that person yelling," says Klauba, who aspires to be a leader in the kitchen. For him, that means taking on whatever task is necessary — scrubbing dishes, taking out the trash — and elevating his teammates.

The difference between the chef he was then and the chef he is now?

"I'm sober," he says, the words hanging in the air a bit.

After San Francisco, Klauba tired of the urban experience so he and his wife returned to her native Idaho roots, where her friendship with EatGoodGroup founder Adam Hegsted provided an entrée to the regional food scene.

Klauba worked at EatGood's Le Catering a bit, then at both Scratch and Steamplant Grill in Spokane before joining Hegsted's Honey Eatery and Social Club as executive chef in 2019.

"It's gone from a career to a craft," Klauba says.

INGREDIENT SPOTLIGHT

PRESERVED LEMON

Preserved lemons are a staple of Moroccan cooking, and often appear in salads and tagines, which refers to both a stew-like dish and the covered, clay casserole in which it is traditionally cooked.

Inherently acidic, lemons need only be paired with salt and the anaerobic environment of a sealed jar to transform over a few weeks from a firm-fleshed, tangy lemon into something much more complex, pitting the punch of pickled food against lemony floral notes.

They can easily be made at home with store-bought lemons and will keep in the refrigerator for up to a year if continuously submerged in liquid (add lemon juice and shake the jar as needed). Or they can be purchased in the specialty food aisle of many local grocery stores including My Fresh Basket, Huckleberry's Natural Market and Damas Middle Eastern Grocery Store.

A little goes a long way in a dish, although store-bought might be less pungent than home-made. If making your own, rinse and pat dry to remove excess salt as needed.