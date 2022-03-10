How Spokane — and America — cranked its simmering housing mess into a raging boil

By

click to enlarge No major city in Washington was as bad at adding housing the past decade as Spokane. - ERICK DOXEY PHOTO
Erick Doxey photo
No major city in Washington was as bad at adding housing the past decade as Spokane.

How does a cute little town like Spokane — once famous for its low cost of living — have a spike in housing prices and rental costs sharp enough to make it the star of a New York Times story about our ridiculous spike in rents and housing costs?

Why did the typical rent on Zillow shoot up by over $200 in just a nine-month span last year? How did housing prices climb by 60 percent in just two years?

How did we come to have only one apartment unit available for every 200 apartments in the market?

Related
People like Deborah Cooper-Anderson know that having a housing voucher doesn't guarantee you can get housed.

Qualified for a housing voucher? Good luck finding somewhere to rent

At its core, the answer is mind-numbingly basic. Economics 101: too much demand, not enough supply.

We have significantly more families in Spokane than we have homes. We don't have enough housing to rent, we don't have enough housing to buy. It's a local housing crisis stacked on top of a national housing crisis, boosted by a global recession and then injected with a worldwide pandemic.

With this package of stories, the Inlander is launching "Out of Reach," a new housing series that investigates why finding a home, or even an affordable rental, has increasingly become out of reach for those in our region — and what we can do about it.

To start with, here's a quick primer about how we got here.

Related
Spokane appealed to many remote workers like Chris Pick, who moved here last year from Seattle.

Climate, cost and quiet: why so many remote workers are moving to Spokane

The roots of the housing crisis have been growing for a century. As early as the 1920s, Spokane, like most cities, established "single-family zones" where it was illegal to even build a duplex.

As Spokane grew, it favored the suburbs: It demolished its streetcar system, and plopped an interstate highway through its city center's poor, minority neighborhoods. Fewer houses were spread over a wider space.

Washington state passed a law to crack down on sprawl in the 1990s, only allowing closely built developments in and around the cities. It was supposed to drive dense development inside cities like Spokane. Instead, Spokane stagnated.

After all, truly dense development was illegal in most of the city. Your plot of land can't be too small, your yard has to be at least so big, you have to offer so much parking, you can't build too high or too close to the street.

Spokane could rezone, but why would they? Neighbors — the kind who already had homes, the kinds who attend neighborhood council meetings, the kind who vote — wouldn't have it. They worried densely packed housing brings traffic, noise and crime. They offered vague complaints about "neighborhood character" and less vague concerns that their neighborhood would be ruined by those people, you know the kind I mean.

Renters.

Trending

In 2008, a different kind of housing crisis hit: America had, in some places, built too many single-family homes — or, at least, built them too big and too pricey. Bad Wall Street bets on the housing market tanked the entire worldwide economy, and the construction industry with it. Vast numbers of contractors and carpenters fled the industry. Construction got slower. Financing got tougher.

As it emerged from the recession, Spokane became a destination for those pushed out by increasingly expensive cities on the West Coast. Our population began increasing much faster than expected.

Related
Anastacia Howell knows how the "American Dream" can feel so close, yet remain out of reach. |Young Kwak photo

Anastacia Howell's family was on a path out of poverty — but a rent hike has them running in place

By 2017, alarms were blaring: Spokane hardly had any empty apartments available and rents were climbing. But other than some small changes to zoning policies and some additional multifamily housing incentives, Spokane's leadership didn't scramble to address the building emergency.

Spokane Mayor David Condon launched a campaign to recruit more people to the area, bragging about what kind of amazing house you could get in Spokane compared to Seattle. Spokane City Council members kept regularly opposing zoning changes for proposed housing developments — each, surely, for carefully considered reasons, like traffic levels and neighborhood opposition.

The sprawl Spokane tried to avoid happened anyway — it just happened across the border. Kootenai County's housing market exploded.

And then, the second international crisis hit: COVID-19. Lockdowns temporarily froze the construction industry. A backlog piled up. Outbreaks, COVID safety restrictions, and sudden jolts in demand choked supply lines of materials. Building became more time-consuming and more expensive.

Washington state's eviction moratorium protected some low-income tenants from being booted out into homelessness, but it also paralyzed the rental market and spurred some frustrated landlords to sell their rentals.

Related
The voices of five people navigating the housing crisis

The voices of five people navigating the housing crisis

Meanwhile, for those in bigger, more expensive cities like Portland and Seattle, the chance to work from home meant they could, theoretically, work from any home. So why not Spokane?

At the same time, potential homeowners — including millennials who'd delayed home shopping ever since the Great Recession crippled potential salaries — benefited from stimulus checks, higher unemployment payments and deferred entertainment expenses. They had a pile of savings. Maybe even enough for a down payment. Rent increases meant renting was becoming less and less affordable. Inflation meant interest rates were bound to spike. Now was the obvious time to buy a home.

Both new buyers and work-from-home outsiders flooded into our housing market at the same time.

Spokane gots its wish. Suddenly, everyone wanted to live in Spokane. The only problem was Spokane never bothered to build them a place to live. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Recipe for a Housing Crisis"

Tags

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, Daniel Walters is the Inlander's senior investigative reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

St. Patrick’s Parade

St. Patrick’s Parade @ Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Sat., March 12, 3-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 10-16, 2022

Special Issues

Latest in Local News

Qualified for a housing voucher? Good luck finding somewhere to rent

By Samantha Wohlfeil

People like Deborah Cooper-Anderson know that having a housing voucher doesn't guarantee you can get housed.

Climate, cost and quiet: why so many remote workers are moving to Spokane

By Nate Sanford

Spokane appealed to many remote workers like Chris Pick, who moved here last year from Seattle.

Anastacia Howell's family was on a path out of poverty — but a rent hike has them running in place

By Daniel Walters

Anastacia Howell knows how the "American Dream" can feel so close, yet remain out of reach. |Young Kwak photo

The voices of five people navigating the housing crisis

By Samantha Wohlfeil, Nate Sanford and Daniel Walters

The voices of five people navigating the housing crisis
More »

Readers also liked…

Blind Links: Rep. Jenny Graham forwarded her Facebook followers to bizarre conspiracy sites without realizing it

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation