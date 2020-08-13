I Finally Watched... the original Star Trek, and it showed me a better world to live in

By

click to enlarge Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, Star Trek's badass communications officer.
Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, Star Trek's badass communications officer.

In late Spring, during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and the earlier stages of the COVID shutdowns, I did what a lot of people did.

I looked for an escape.

Science fiction, in particular stories about space exploration, has been especially attractive to me since civilization started its downward spiral in 2020. Looking to the stars inspires some hope — or at least it inspires some context for our place in this vast universe.

I think this was true for audiences in late-1960s America, who maybe also found some peace in watching the adventures of the crew aboard the Enterprise in the original Star Trek (now referred to as The Original Series, or TOS).

While its later iterations like The Next Generation seem to be more aspirational, highlighting the potential of scientific discovery, TOS delves headfirst into the issues its audiences were facing at the time (1966-69), especially in regard to racism, sexism and war.

I'll admit that watching a television show all the way through isn't exactly a personal triumph. But looking back on TOS, I've realized how groundbreaking the show was at a time when the United States was simultaneously advancing into space and experiencing massive social and racial unrest.

TOS is proof to me that science fiction has a practical impact on people, not just for escapism but as a way to grapple with complex issues and to imagine a future version of ourselves that is hopefully better (although there are lessons to be learned from futuristic dystopias, too).

In every part of the world, from the beginning of time, humans have tried to make sense of the stars in the night sky. Star Trek provided an example of a human civilization, three centuries into the future, where Earth's people were united with that single common interest: Learning more about who we are, where we came from and what else is out there. The mission of the Starship Enterprise was never about conquest, or war, or resources. It was about understanding. It was about eliminating ignorance.

Before you can watch it, you have to forgive the hilarious costumes, psychedelic set designs and the emphatic Shatner monologues. (Come on, it was the '60s!)

Star Trek also plays a little differently than your sixth or seventh rewatch of Parks and Recreation. You can't just fold laundry or scroll through your Instagram feed while it plays in the background.

The shows aren't meant to be digested one after another, either. There's a message in almost every show, and if you aren't paying attention, you won't get it. Sometimes it's simple ("Charlie X"). Sometimes it's cerebral ("Amok Time"). Sometimes it's silly ("The Trouble with Tribbles"). But more than anything else, TOS, and maybe the franchise overall, offers a larger message: Keep going. Boldly.

I'm reminded of this as the world around me seems to be continuously collapsing with each day. Science fiction isn't the answer to our problems, but it might give us the inspiration we need to carry on. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Going Boldly"

Tags

Trending

Performing arts venues have been forced to slash budgets and furlough staff, but they're aiming to emerge stronger in the end
Democracy is a Human Right: Why I am a one-issue voter
Inspired by a new film about the Go-Go's, we pitch some of our dream rock documentaries
After a deluge of Spokane women call out alleged rapists and sexual abusers on social media, what comes next?
Triggered: How America's social unrest and weakened institutions have incited vigilantes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

The Go-Go's new doc, a virtual Bloomsday, Warrior Nun and more!

The Case for Un-erasing One of Community's Best Episodes

By Daniel Walters

The Case for Un-erasing One of Community's Best Episodes

Spokane is Reading, Eric Andre gets weird, Night Call and more!

Spokane is Reading, Eric Andre gets weird, Night Call and more!

My first time... experiencing Hamilton

By Nathan Weinbender

Pro tip: Turn on the subtitles to catch all the rapid-fire lyrics as you watch Hamilton.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Performing arts venues have been forced to slash budgets and furlough staff, but they're aiming to emerge stronger in the end

By E.J. Iannelli

The Fox won't be full for the foreseeable future.

Doing It Wrong: Four types of pandemic patrons

By Lizzie Oswalt

Doing It Wrong: Four types of pandemic patrons

First Cow, a reviewer turned author, Logic's latest and more!

First Cow, a reviewer turned author, Logic's latest and more! (5)

Spokane comedian Deece Casillas tries to work past COVID to help people laugh

By Jeremey Randrup

Making comedy online is natural for Deece Casillas, but nothing can replace the laughter at a live show.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Unity in the Community

Unity in the Community @ Riverfront Park

Sat., Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Quinn Welsch

Quinn Welsch is the copy editor of the Inlander.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 13-19, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation