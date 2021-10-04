If you're so smart, why don't you draw your own Redistricting Map?

—

By law, each legislative district has to be of a roughly equal population. Every 10 years, a new census measures how many people live in each area. Divide the state's new population by 49 districts, and each district should have about

157,251 people in it.





But population growth hasn't been even: While the core of Spokane grew a fair amount in the past decade, the West Plains area — where District 6 is located — added a lot more people. And Seattle? Right now,

District 43, in the Green Lake neighborhood near the Woodland Park Zoo has a surplus of more than 22,000 people.



In other words, even before you want to try anything fancy in Spokane County, the boundaries of District 3 had to grow, and the boundaries of District 6 had to shrink. And you've got to do that in 47 other districts. I

Rubik's Cube: Shift the borders in one district and risk messing up the rest. Go ahead. Try it. Make a copy of the map, and then use the toolbar at the top to start recoloring precincts or even individual blocks. Tag your design on Twitter with #InlanderRedistrictingMap and we'll respond with withering criticism about how you need to #DoBetter.

Of course, balancing the population isn't your only job. Your districts have to be

no meandering salamanders or emanating penumbras. They have to be contiguous — no putting a chunk of District 6 over in the Olympic rainforest and the rest near Spokane.

Whenever possible, they should follow existing voter precincts, natural boundaries and city and county boundaries. You're supposed to keep "communities of interest" — groups of individuals with similar concerns — together where possible.

Oh, and you can't use redistricting to favor or discriminate against one political party or politician or another.

