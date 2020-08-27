Sponsored Content

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union

In times of great need, you can do the greatest good

A Need Like Never Before

Nonprofit organizations are stressed. Coronavirus has disrupted fundraising, stretched donors, and in most cases, demand for services has increased. To provide more support and bring more exposure to these charitable organizations, we’ve formed a partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union. These partners have generously provided underwriting support for nonprofits in this year's Give Guide, and are engaged in efforts to promote volunteerism with our region’s nonprofit community through the start of 2021.

Let This Be Your Guide

Read through the Inlander's annual Give Guide and find the causes and organizations that speak to your heart. They need you more than ever before to volunteer, to pick up items from their wish list, and to donate.



Volunteer This Week

Look for our weekly Give Give Initiative feature every week into 2021 in the Inlander. We'll highlight volunteer opportunities and other ways to support our local nonprofit organizations as part of this partnership with Horizon Credit Union and Innovia Foundation

When You Give, You Receive

We hope this Give Guide Initiative will inspire you to drop off a donation or volunteer with a community partner that’s new to you. We’re all a little (or a lot) stressed right now. There’s so much uncertainty. But we know that one of the best ways for us to manage our own anxiety and stress is to focus on the needs of others.

Find all of the stories in this year's Give Guide here:
