Inlander names new editor: Dan Nailen

click to enlarge Dan Nailen has been with the Inlander since 2014, and is now taking on the role of editor. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Dan Nailen has been with the Inlander since 2014, and is now taking on the role of editor.
Previously the managing editor of the Inlander, overseeing arts and culture coverage, Dan Nailen has been named editor of the Inlander.

Nailen previously reported and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM, Utah’s NPR station. His first daily newspaper job was at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News; he started with the Inlander in 2014.

Nailen grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied at the University of Utah and University of Montana. Live music, movies, good food and whiskey on ice are among his personal interests.


“We’re so excited to move Dan up, as he’s already a key part of our leadership team,” says Ted McGregor Jr., publisher of the Inlander. “The Inland Northwest — this is a dynamic, growing place we cover, and Dan has made deep connections here. Dan, and the team, will continue to deliver the stories that define and inform us as a community, and help us connect with each other.”

Nailen will lead an editorial operation that includes the weekly newspaper, daily news and features on inlander.com and a variety of glossy publications like Annual Manual, Inlander Health & Home and many others.

Nailen replaces longtime Inlander editor Jacob Fries, who will continue his career in journalism as executive director of InvestigateWest, a nonprofit investigative journalism institution dedicated to digging deeper into the stories that affect the Pacific Northwest.

Fries started with the Inlander as a freelancer in between journalism jobs all the way back in 2004; he joined full time in 2008 and was named editor in 2012.


“Jacob took what was a news operation aspiring to be great and made it into reality,” says McGregor. “Under Jacob’s leadership, the Inlander has made a difference — shining a light on treating mental illness, local policing and racial injustice, just as a few examples. Our reporting has led to policy reforms and I believe a better-informed community. He has also mentored a series of impressive journalists who are making their mark on the profession, including our current team."

“We will all miss Jacob,” McGregor adds, “but we’re also excited for what’s next for him.”

Stuckart and Woodward disagree over warming center plan, Spokane Public Schools board not crazy about vaping fine, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

Mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward facing off against City Council President Ben Stuckart.

Spokane Police ombudsman concerned about use of force, Rep. Elijah Cummings dies, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

Man on Lime scooter killed in hit and run, state board bans flavored vapes, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

Whistleblower complaint alleging White House cover-up released, Spokane teachers unhappy with budget, and other headlines

By Wilson Criscione

With unvaccinated COVID patients swamping local hospitals, exhausted health care workers stare down death on a daily basis

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Nurse Christie Charbonneau, left, and respiratory therapist John Frostad treat an ICU patient at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital on Sept. 17.

The Spokane City Council agrees to legalize duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes almost everywhere — eventually... maybe

By Daniel Walters

Todd Beyreuther, president of Spokane's Plan Commission, stands in front of a single-family home near Manito Park. The building used to be a duplex, but because of the city's restrictive zoning laws, the owner would not be allowed to convert the property back into a duplex.

As Inland Northwest hospitals surge with COVID patients, pediatric needs also rising

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Kootenai Health is one of the Inland Northwest hospitals worried about care for pediatric COVID patients as the current surge in hospitalizations is including more children getting so sick they need that level of care.

Records: Amelia Clark drafted statements defending herself with Spokane health board chair

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The termination of former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz continues to reverberate, and records show the health district's Amelia Clark drafted early versions of the health board's statement responding to an Inlander report.
Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Iowa caucus in chaos, Spokane City Council delays vote on Mosquito noise ban, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during a forum sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety and two of its branches, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Officials call for massive closures across the country as health care systems brace for more coronavirus patients

By Samantha Wohlfeil, Daniel Walters and Josh Kelety

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

With new analysis showing Washington State Patrol disproportionately searches minority drivers, Spokane lawmakers, community advocates call for reform

By Josh Kelety

For almost two decades, studies have found racial disparities in Washington State Patrol's policing. But the numbers haven't changed.
