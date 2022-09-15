Kate Lebo wins Washington State Book Award for The Book of Difficult Fruit

By

click to enlarge Kate Lebo wins Washington State Book Award for The Book of Difficult Fruit
Serendipitously timed with this issue's cover story by Spokane writer Kate Lebo, it was also announced this week that Lebo has won some major recognition for her latest book.

Lebo's The Book of Difficult Fruit, a collection of stories, essays and recipes centered around inedible, ugly and/or invasive fruit — such as the stinky durian, bitter quince and superfruit aronia — was selected as the winner of the Washington State Book Award's prize in creative nonfiction.

Notably, The Book of Difficult Fruit is also this year's title for Spokane Is Reading, the community-wide literacy event organized by Spokane Public Library, Spokane County Library District, and Auntie's Bookstore.


Lebo will engage with readers at two free community events on Oct. 26, with an afternoon session at SCLD's North Spokane Library and an evening session at Spokane Public Library's Central branch.

For more from Lebo, also make sure to pick up the latest edition of the Inlander.

For this week's cover feature, Lebo wrote a deeply reflective piece on the history and significance of local Indigenous peoples' annual camas root dig. Lebo spent time this spring with members of the Salish School of Spokane and two kindergarten-aged children as they traversed local fields to harvest camas root, once a staple source of nutrition in Native diets across the Pacific Northwest.
Related
In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

The Washington State Book Awards celebrate books published the prior year by Washington-based authors in a range of categories, from children's literature to nonfiction; biography to poetry. The awards have been given annually for 56 years, and are administered by the Washington Center for the Book and the Seattle Public Library.

Spokane poet Kathryn Smith was also among this year's finalists for the award, for her collection Self-Portrait With Cephalopod, and Pullman-based author Trevor Bond was a finalist for his nonfiction book Coming Home to Nez Perce Country: The Niimiipuu Campaign to Repatriate Their Exploited Heritage.


Other Spokane writers who've been honored in recent years include the following:
  • Jess Walter: The Cold Millions (fiction, 2022)
  • Stephanie Oakes: The Arsonist (young adult, 2018)
  • Shawn Vestal: Daredevils (fiction, 2017)
  • Sharma Shields: The Sasquatch Hunter's Almanac (fiction, 2016)
  • Bruce Holbert: The Hour of Lead (fiction, 2015)
  • Tod Marshall: Bugle (poetry, 2015)
Event Details
Kate Lebo: The Book of Difficult Fruit

Kate Lebo: The Book of Difficult Fruit

Wed., Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

Central Library 906 W. Main Ave., Spokane Spokane - Downtown

Trending

Tags

Related Events

Related Articles

Speaking of...

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

By Kate Lebo

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

Amtrak cancels Inland Northwest routes as freight rail strike looms

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Amtrak cancels Inland Northwest routes as freight rail strike looms

Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams dies in Puget Sound plane crash over Labor Day weekend

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams dies in Puget Sound plane crash over Labor Day weekend

To-Go Box: Natural 20 Brewing adds new menu, second location + more food news!

By Carrie Scozzaro

To-Go Box: Natural 20 Brewing adds new menu, second location + more food news!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

By Kate Lebo

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

Spokane author Chelsea Martin's new novel explores class privilege, coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider

By Chey Scott

Spokane author Chelsea Martin's new novel explores class privilege, coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider

In staging The Wizard of Oz, the Civic is opening its 75th season with a grand tribute to its 50th

By E.J. Iannelli

In staging The Wizard of Oz, the Civic is opening its 75th season with a grand tribute to its 50th

Joi D. McCoy hits the stage in Hairspray, sharing themes of love and acceptance

By Madison Pearson

Joi D. McCoy hits the stage in Hairspray, sharing themes of love and acceptance
More »
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Vintage Print Grand Opening

Vintage Print Grand Opening @ Vintage Print + Neon

Fri., Sept. 16, 12-9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 17, 12-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 18, 12-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Arts and Culture Editor and editor of the Inlander's yearly, glossy magazine, the Annual Manual. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 15-21, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation