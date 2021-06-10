Essay: Making Up for Lost Meals

By

Gander &amp; Ryegrass is on the list for a long-delayed visit. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Gander & Ryegrass is on the list for a long-delayed visit.

Among so many activities missed during the pandemic's lockdown on life last summer, dining out makes the top of my list. Between the on-and-off restrictions that kept many of us from dining in person (but ordering lots of takeout) and my unwavering commitment not to interact with anyone outside my household to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19, there are several recently opened restaurants I've still not checked out in person. Plus, many more favorite dining rooms that I've not visited in well over a year.

First up, an existing favorite: Gander & Ryegrass. My partner, Will, and I both missed birthday dinner outings during the pandemic. So to treat each other and make up for those postponed celebrations, we've made reservations at the downtown eatery to enjoy the multicourse chef's tasting menu.

Related
Crave! is back for a grand tasting Aug. 27.

With pandemic restrictions lifting, let's call it a "foodie summer"

Next is summer 2020 newcomer Wooden City Spokane. The downtown branch of an eatery with Tacoma roots has since generated plenty of local buzz as one of the best new spots to open last year. Having caught glimpses of the dining room and bar when I picked up takeout, I was quickly charmed by an open floor plan (and that mezzanine!) and style blending modern touches with a historic brick building.

Magnolia American Brasserie inside the new Hotel Indigo on downtown's west end is also on my summer dining bucket list. Like Wooden City, the restaurant's dining room blends elements of old Spokane with the new for a contemporary vibe, striking a careful balance between casual and upscale. Sepia-toned scenes of old timey revelers by local artist Daniel Lopez are complemented by sparkling chandeliers.

I could keep going with this list. Will and I don't have any major out-of-town getaways planned, so I'm expecting a fairly low-key — but busy! — summer catching up with friends and family and enjoying some amazing meals in great company.

Trending

Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen opens in West Central, bringing a taste of the Big Easy to Spokane
From Tom Petty to Al Green, we pick our favorite releases from this year's first batch of Record Store Day exclusives
Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right
We have met the enemy, and it is not compromise
In their new book Enduring Freedom, Spokane and Afghan authors show importance of friendship, education
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Making Up for Lost Meals"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Essay: Hug It Out

By Dan Nailen

Have hugs, will travel.

Essay: Nothing is Normal Without Hoopfest

By Wilson Criscione

We need Hoopfest.

Essay: Let the Music Play

By Samantha Wohlfeil

This summer is essentially a make-up year for music.

Essay: More of the Same, Only Different

By Carrie Scozzaro

Time to warm up this house.
More »

Latest in Summer Guide

Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right

Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right (2)

With pandemic restrictions lifting, let's call it a "foodie summer"

By Chey Scott

Crave! is back for a grand tasting Aug. 27.

The sound of live music's return is one of the clearest indications the world is getting back to normal

By Dan Nailen

Gladys Knight plays Festival at Sandpoint.

Essay: Hug It Out

By Dan Nailen

Have hugs, will travel.
More »
More Summer Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 10-16, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation