Masks, but Make it Fashion: Spokane jewelry designers make face masks stylish and functional

Two Spokane-based jewelry designers recently launched collections of handmade accessories to jazz up your COVID-19-era looks without sacrificing style or safety.
Millianna, known for its sparkly, statement-making beaded jewelry made by local women, including international refugees, translated its popular cut crystal necklaces into detachable mask lanyards ($50). The lanyards attach via clasps to mask ear loops, allowing it to be worn around the wearer's neck when not in use, like when alone in the car while out running errands. The pieces were designed to help ensure wearers don't forget or lose their mask while out and about. When not being used — or in the post COVID-19 world — the lanyards can also be worn as wrap bracelets or a necklace.
Millianna's artisans are also making face mask from repurposed fabrics, including sari silk. Adult ($15-$25) and kid sizes ($12) for both the masks and lanyards are available online.
Another way to upgrade your masked look while supporting a local business is by purchasing mask adornments from Veda Lux's "Covid Queenery Collection." Handmade by owner and designer Summer Hightower, the removable accessories ($59+) attach to mask ear loops and drape across the front to create a sassy, stylish and statement-making look that says not even a global pandemic is going to damper your fashion sense.
The pieces reflect the bold aesthetic of Hightower's diverse collections of earrings, necklaces and other accessories created for Veda Lux boutique, which also offers a curated selection of vintage clothing. When not in use, the mask jewelry can also be worn as bracelets or anklets.
In addition to purchasing online, the pieces can be found at Veda Lux's tiny shop in South Perry, at 1106 S. Perry St.