My first time... watching Dirty Dancing

By

click to enlarge Ready for a remake? It was reported earlier this month that Jennifer Grey had signed on to produce and star in a new version of the 1987 flick.
Ready for a remake? It was reported earlier this month that Jennifer Grey had signed on to produce and star in a new version of the 1987 flick.

Having heard so much hype about Dirty Dancing for most of my young adult life, the idea of actually watching it started to feel overwhelming.

I mean, sure, I was not the best at leaping to "Time of My Life" on Just Dance 4 in my preteen years, but that was not my only qualm about seeing the film. It was as if finally seeing the teen classic would allow me to step into adulthood, and I would get to hear a secret the rest of the world had been keeping from me.

All this tension I built around the film in my head helped me avoid watching it for years. But this all changed when I had to leave school in San Francisco to come hunker down in quarantine with my family back in Spokane. That was enough to make me crave a good movie, and Dirty Dancing was the answer to my constant feeling of helplessness.

From the minute the movie started, I could feel the thrill of the '80s — ironic considering the story takes place in 1963. There was a definite vibe evident via the film's high-waisted jeans, alluring haircuts, classy cars and a feel-good soundtrack. A girl, Baby, goes to the Catskills with her family for the summer and ends up having a life-changing relationship with a dancer.

The movie made a huge splash at its time of release in 1987. Not only did the soundtrack feature hit songs like "Hungry Eyes" and "She's Like The Wind," but the plot stepped outside society's comfort zone and pushed boundaries. As film critic Vincent Canby wrote in the New York Times at the time, the movie features "sexually explicit" dance moves, and "fathers and mothers from coast to coast have felt alienated, and worried that pop music was leading their children straight to hell." Dirty Dancing clearly surpassed conservative film expectations of its time, which ultimately helped it stand out and become the commercial hit it was.

I was immediately sucked in by Baby's (Jennifer Grey) clear dislike of the prissy, upscale life her family so adored. I admired her strong voice and the way she kept her goals and personal beliefs at the utmost importance whilst surrounded by her parents' rich friends, extravagant meals and golf outings. Her admiration for the dancers was easy for me to empathize with; their ability to feel free and effortlessly flow to any rhythm would clearly be enticing when constantly engulfed by superficial expectations.

This feeling of bliss that comes with breaking away from one's presupposed mold continued pulling me into the movie's plot line. Just as Baby's passion helped introduce her to the dancers, the movie pulled me in even more.

click to enlarge Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey had chemistry on screen, despite rumors of not getting along between takes.
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey had chemistry on screen, despite rumors of not getting along between takes.

Seeing an abortion in a movie that came out in 1987 blew my mind. I was overjoyed to see Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby's full support for their friend (and Johnny's dance partner) Penny (Cynthia Rhodes) as they helped get her the operation she needed. They were by her side the entire time, and the film made a particular point to paint Robbie, the pitiful, cowardly waiter who would not take responsibility for Penny's accidental pregnancy, in a negative light. The film does not paint abortion as an easy topic or as an easy decision; it deals with the issue in a very real way. Penny is seen bawling behind the kitchen counters as the weight and desperation of her situation hits her, and it is easy to see just how hard it is for her to be going through it while Robbie blissfully ignores her.

This coincides with the issue of abortion society was facing in the '60s of Dirty Dancing, and still faces today. Even after the Supreme Court in 1973 decided via Roe v. Wade that women had a right to choose an abortion, many states have since placed restrictions on what a woman can actually choose. Penny went through a dangerous operation when she had no legal choice, and thankfully, Baby's doctor father was able to help Penny recover from her clearly painful experience. Many women at the time were not so lucky.

Just as Dirty Dancing was ahead of its time addressing the reality of pre-Roe abortion, the movie is also a huge proponent for embracing femininity as Baby finds her confidence. Johnny does not force Baby to do anything, her character makes her own decisions and she challenges herself to step up to the feat of taking Penny's place on the dance floor. Baby does not need a man's presence to learn the power that lies within her. She finds it all on her own. Truthfully, she knew it was there the whole time, she just needed to find the right community for it to blossom. By the end of the movie, Baby is unafraid to show her family her true self, and her dad gladly jumps out of his bubble of comfort to join her in her newfound happiness and self-confidence.

I am truly discouraged knowing I deprived myself of seeing Dirty Dancing until 2020. This movie is timeless and powerful. The film's beautiful themes easily shine through without even focusing on the actual love story between Johnny and Baby. It empowers female voices, sensuality, and makes you want to dance. I could watch it over and over and over again. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Messages of Empowerment"

Tags

Trending

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome
Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend
The world's a mess, so here are the movie universes we'd most like to hang out in
DaBaby, Cardi B, Lady Gaga: Who scored 2020's Song of the Summer?
Guide Give 2020: A Call to Action
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of My First Time , Film

The Pin and Richmond Art Collective close, Netflix's latest blockbuster, new music and more!

The Pin and Richmond Art Collective close, Netflix's latest blockbuster, new music and more!

I Used To Go Here, Talking Heads talk, new music and more!

I Used To Go Here, Talking Heads talk, new music and more!

I Finally Watched... the original Star Trek, and it showed me a better world to live in

By Quinn Welsch

Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, Star Trek's badass communications officer.

First Cow, a reviewer turned author, Logic's latest and more!

First Cow, a reviewer turned author, Logic's latest and more! (5)
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Five Words from Theodore Roosevelt

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Five Words from Theodore Roosevelt

The Pin and Richmond Art Collective close, Netflix's latest blockbuster, new music and more!

The Pin and Richmond Art Collective close, Netflix's latest blockbuster, new music and more!

Nine shows to stream on HBO Max right now

By Bill Frost

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Area casinos adapt to the coronavirus to keep their tribal services alive

By Dan Nailen

The Coeur d'Alene Casino is quieter than normal, but recovering nicely from its temporary closure.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Art in the Time of Quarantine

Art in the Time of Quarantine @ Terrain Gallery

Thursdays-Saturdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Lizzie Oswalt

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 27- 3, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation