What's the best takeout meal from a local restaurant?

click to enlarge YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo

Shannon Reeves Kapek: Fiesta Mexicana on South Grand. They have a huge variety and it's always excellent. They have the most consistent quality we've ever experienced.

Meagen Knapp: Market Street Pizza Parlor Spokane — they never disappoint and have daily deals that are incredible. We order from them at least once a week.

Misty Jensen: Had a delicious chicken and biscuit from Bruncheonette and any and all pizza and burrito specials from Iron Goat.

Dan Wilson: Kokoro Ramen and Boba Tea Time — no doubt, some of [the best], if not the best, in Spokane and it's in the Valley, which is pretty rare to have a place blow my mind.

Janelle Campasino: Downriver Grill: French dip and chicken wrap.

Sean Wright: Spicy lamb chops and takoyaki from Umi, Beef Wileyton from Wiley's Downtown Bistro, and Sumatran beef rendang from D'Bali Asian Bistro. I feel like I've been training for this my whole life.

Alyson Marie: Hang 10 BBQ is a new one and they are killing it! We have also loved Ruins, Republic Pi, Stella's and No Naansense!

Lindsey Treffry: Dirty fries from Rüt Bar & Kitchen or the tofu panang curry from Our Thai House.

Laura Smith: Europa! They immediately responded to all my questions via messenger before business hours. Extremely accommodating.

Christina Weber: Wiley's Downtown Bistro! I ordered from them for my husband and my anniversary and it was about as fancy as you can get for delivery! And so delicious.

Randy Treadwell: Apricot curry chicken entree from Ambrosia Bistro and Wine Bar in Spokane Valley.

Erica Swenson: Couple of peanut butter and Nutella shakes from Spokane Shake Company!

Doug Reece: Gander and Ryegrass. I had a turducken sandwich. For lunch. It was amazing! ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

