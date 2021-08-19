Question of the Week

If you could bring back one shuttered local Restaurant to be open for one more week, which would it be and why?

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts. ABOVE: Sweetbreads and Parisian gnocchi from the now-closed Fleur de Sel in Post Falls. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts. ABOVE: Sweetbreads and Parisian gnocchi from the now-closed Fleur de Sel in Post Falls.

Jody Adams: Kowalski's for their Hawaiian sandwich on French bread!! Don't forget chips and a side of ranch dip!!

Darci Nelson Hastings: Lindamans! Oh how I miss all of their comfort food and the best coffee in town. The culture they cultivated was so unique, and there's nothing that comes close to replacing it.

Neal Schindler: Central Food. That's where we always took out-of-town guests, and it was a favorite of ours for any meal of the day. It ushered in the marvels of today's Kendall Yards. I never had a bad meal there.

Seth Popham: The Chai Hana Asian Cafe and Bakery that was out on E. Sprague. Best shish kebabs and meat-filled pastries I have ever eaten.

Roger Jaeger: Cyrus O'Leary's — they had fantastic atmosphere, food, and the staff were very friendly. It was a landmark that should never have disappeared.

Alana Barclay: Rocky Rococo downtown because they had the best salad bar in town... not to mention excellent pizza, pasta and breadsticks. It was our go-to when we were downtown.

Kim Lakatsas: Lenny's in Cheney. Wonderful food, atmosphere and staff. Many a romantic date night.

Janet Hacker-Brumley: Vin Rouge. They had a great gnocchi, salads, coffee ice cream with hot fudge sundae and of course the wine was excellent too.

Spencer Kneifel: Hill's [in Spokane]. Great food, great service, and the brewers dinners were awesome!

Gisela Hanks: Fleur De Sel in Post Falls! There is truly no other restaurant like it! Exquisite French cuisine at a reasonable price, beautiful ambiance and charming service every time. I miss them so very much. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "On The Street"

Tags

Latest in Columns & Letters

Equity vs. Equality: It's all about fairness and the recognition that different people may need different tools

By Jac Archer

While "equality" relies on the virtue of sameness, "equity" recognizes that different people may need different tools and accommodations to accomplish the same goal.

Readers react to the Inlander’s investigation into soaring rent prices across the region

Tenants at Trestle Creek, along with other properties owned by Greystar, are experiencing huge rent spikes.

Are You a Joy Sucker? Take the test and find out

By Michael Allen

If you won't give someone a second chance, you're a joy sucker.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

Readers respond to the Inlander cover story on the future of the Spokane Transit Authority

Riders board an STA southbound route 4 bus at the STA Plaza.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Vandal Summer Cinema Series

Vandal Summer Cinema Series

Fridays, Sat., Aug. 21 and Thu., Aug. 26. Continues through Aug. 20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 19-25, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation