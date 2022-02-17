Photographer Rajah Bose narrates his life's journey through his camera's lens in a new art show at Whitworth University

By

click to enlarge Photographer Rajah Bose has gone from commercial to conceptual. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Photographer Rajah Bose has gone from commercial to conceptual.

Photographer Rajah Bose has spent 20 years telling other people's stories as both a commercial photographer and photojournalist. He's photographed Spokane's Jess Walter for the local author's Cold Millions book tour, covered Northwest culture for the New York Times, documented campus life for Gonzaga's marketing department and, yes, done photography for the Inlander, too. All told, Bose has made hundreds of thousands of images — closer to 2 million if you include personal photos, says Bose, who has been snapping photos since he was a teenager.

Now in his early 40s, Bose is telling his own story, using his photographs as a framework for self-discovery in an exhibition titled middlelife at Whitworth University's Bryan Oliver Gallery through March 25.

The exhibition marks a turning point for Bose, who doesn't describe himself as an artist. Last semester he and wife, Ellen Picken, — she is an artist, best known for her mural work — were co-teaching a class at Whitworth, when gallery director Lance Sinnema approached Bose about developing an art show. Drawing on the intuition that has guided his photographer's eye and shutter finger, Bose said yes.

"It almost feels like I've just been dropped in suddenly into this new world, one that I've never pursued, or been afraid to consider or think about," says Bose, whose only previous solo art show was in 2007 at Washington State University's Tri-Cities Gallery in Richland while he was working for the Tri-Cities Herald. Bose also exhibited with Picken in 2019, a few years after the couple launched their creative agency, Factory Town.

Two images from the WSU show reappear in middlelife: a framed image of Jesus atop a pile of trash bags, and a top-down view of a cake resembling an American flag being cut up and consumed. Other images are personal, like Bose holding the hefty paw of his beloved husky, who had just died.

"With [middlelife] I'm trying to take the editorial work and my documentation, observations of my own life and work, and put them all together in one and try to make something of a statement," says Bose, who spent several months reviewing nearly 50 hard drives of images.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo

Bose used 25,000 photographs to create a 10-minute film that runs continuously in the gallery. The speed — 30 images per second — is almost too fast for anyone but him to make any meaning from the piece. It's certainly too fast for the brain to articulate what it's seeing, a dichotomy of images versus words that Bose explores in another middlelife artwork.

Bose selected another 32 photographs to create a 2-foot-tall black-and-white frieze, or continuous strip of imagery, beginning and ending at the doorway to the gallery, reading like a giant roll of film from a distance.

Beneath the images, Bose included a continuous line of very small text, a kind of free-verse poem that refers to but doesn't specifically narrate the photographs above them.

One segment states: "the selection of images above is one version of an infinite number of stories that could have been told from the finite amount of moments collected. this is but one version of the truth."

In a role switch, choosing images for the exhibition cast Bose as editor — versus photographer — simultaneously distancing himself from the images so he could be more objective, yet still recognizing the resonant potential of each image to convey his story.

"I waited for [the photographs] to really connect me again with the storyline that is my life," says Bose, who points to the photo that occupies both the literal and metaphorical center of the narrative frieze. It's from his 2011 trip to India with his mother.

"India is a big piece of this show because it's like a missing piece in my life, I can't explain it," says Bose, whose only connection to Indian culture was his father, at least until Bose visited India for himself.

In the photo, shot from inside a car, a kid in a hooded windbreaker looks into the rolled-up passenger window at Bose and his mother seated inside. She has turned her face toward Bose, who took a photo, then filed it and forgot about it.

Trending

When he was sorting through images for the exhibit, however, something about it resonated, he says.

"In the moment, it's not the thing you express but you interpret later," says Bose, who interpreted the image as conveying a rite of passage; both the child and his mother were asking him: "What are you going to do...with your life?"

The exhibition helped provide both a way to organize the images in this visual timeline and an answer to the question, Bose says. He is pausing commercial work for two years to focus on making art.

"This is why it's 'middle life' for me," he explains. "This is a moment of choice going forward, figuring out the artist journey and what that even means." ♦

middlelife • Through March 25; open Mon-Fri from 10 am-5 pm, Sat from 10 am-2 pm • Free • Bryan Oliver Gallery, Lied Center for the Visual Arts • 300 W. Hawthorne Rd. • whitworth.edu/art • 509-777-3258

The original print version of this article was headlined "In Media Res"

Tags

Speaking of...

WSU art show explodes with color and sound from the Pacific Northwest — and a new examination of what "folk art" can mean

By Carrie Scozzaro

Andrea Joyce Heimer&#39;s "The Big Sky Rodeo Finals That Summer Were Marked &#10;By A Flash Lightning Storm, A Horse Fight, And My First Handjob In A Haystack"

Mississippi Records makes the Indie Folk show sing with an aural assist

By Carrie Scozzaro

Luz Elena Mendoza is featured on the Indie Folk playlist.

Indie Folk: Mary Welcome's art reflects her interest in advocacy for rural communities

By Carrie Scozzaro

Artist Mary Welcome is documenting rural post offices in a project called God Bless the USPS.

Indie Folk: Joe Feddersen's printmaking and basketry ties Native traditions to the present

By Carrie Scozzaro

Joe Feddersen's "Red Star." His artwork employs familiar representations from the land, both urban and rural.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

John Darnielle's ability to tell a story through song translates onto page in his new book, Devil House

By Madison Pearson

John Darnielle's ability to tell a story through song translates onto page in his new book, Devil House

Abbott Elementary delivers laughs laced with all-too-real drama, budget gaming with Vampire Survivors, and new music!

Abbott Elementary delivers laughs laced with all-too-real drama, budget gaming with Vampire Survivors, and new music!

As Cooper Kupp leads the Rams into the Super Bowl, an EWU friend shares his memories

By Dave Cook

Cooper Kupp took impossible catches from Cheney to the NFL.

Pullman's library finds itself refereeing a debate on Thomas Jefferson (the man and the painting)

By Carrie Scozzaro

Controversy just seems to follow this guy!
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

I Saw You!

I Saw You! @ Blue Door Theatre

Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 17-23, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation