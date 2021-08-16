Pig Out in the Park 2021 now canceled due to COVID concerns

By

You'll have to wait yet another year for a "Pig Out" food fix.
Despite its outdoor setting, and some hopeful optimism earlier this year that big, annual events slated for the last half of the year might go off without a pandemic-caused hitch, organizers of Pig Out in the Park announced this afternoon that the 2021 event won't be happening after all. The quickly spreading delta variant of COVID-19 is to blame.

This year's run, set be the fair-style food fest's 41st iteration, was set for Sept. 1-6 at Riverfront Park. Each year, Pig Out hosts more than 50 food vendors, both local and not, along with adult beverage gardens and free, live music and entertainment offered each day.  Pig Out in the Park was also canceled in 2020.

Pig Out hopes to return in 2022 over its usual Labor Day Weekend slot, from Aug. 31 through Sept. 5.


Here is the full announcement from event organizer Bill Burke:

The organizers of Spokane’s Pig Out in the Park, after many discussions, are postponing this year’s event due to concerns for public health and safety. We work on this event all year, and receive support from sponsors, vendors, suppliers and Riverfront Park. We are ready to produce another very successful event, as people are anxious to see a “return to normal”. We have coordinated closely with the Spokane Regional Health District, Riverfront Park and the City of Spokane to have a safe event. But with the recent dramatic rise in Covid cases, we have a duty/responsibility to the Spokane community, our vendors, our musicians and our crew that we take quite seriously. So, the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park is now rescheduled for August 31 thru September 5, 2022. We’ll be back!

Due to the unique aspects of our event, the venue, uncontrolled free entry and a very large 6-day audience, Pig Out in the Park faces different challenges than other events, such as Hoopfest, the Interstate Fair or Valleyfest. All scheduled for later in September. We continue to support these events and encourage the public to participate responsibly. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience. We’ll see you at Pig Out in the Park, August 31 thru September 5, 2022.

Pig Out in the Park is produced and organized by Burke Marketing and the Six Bridges Arts Association. For more Information please call: Bill Burke (509) 921-5579.

