The county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold

click to enlarge The county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
Spokane County Sheriff's Office
Wahid Kashify was arrested at a volleyball tournament.

A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)

LOSING DOLLARS

The county's rental assistance strategy totally made sense: With all of these different pools of federal rental assistance money floating around with different deadlines, focus on spending the funds with the earlier deadlines first. So while Spokane County already distributed $37 million to help struggling renters, by August it had only spent 6 percent of the second "Emergency Rental Assistance" trove of Department of Treasury funds. That wasn't unreasonable: Supposedly, the deadline for spending the proposed $7.1 million was way in the future — September 2025. The strategy backfired. The Treasury announced that, because Spokane County hasn't spent that particular trove of rental assistance funding quickly enough, it's going to lose out on nearly $1 million in federal funding. "If we had a crystal ball, if we knew that they're going to move the goalposts on us, yeah, we could have come up with a different strategy," says Jared Webley, a county spokesman. (DANIEL WALTERS)

LOWS OF THE HEIGHTS

Hundreds of Washington State University students are still waiting to learn if and when they'll be able to move into brand new apartments they leased before the beginning of this school year. The Aspen Heights development in Pullman was delayed due to construction issues, but tenants were only told just before the school year started in August that they'd need to find alternative housing until October, while still being stuck in their leases for the unfinished units, according to reporting from WSU's student-led paper the Daily Evergreen. The move-in has further been delayed, as some students might be able to move in near the end of November, according to the Evergreen. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL) ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Global Manhunt"

Tags

Speaking of...

Artist Keiko Hara explores a sense of place, literally and figuratively, in a new WSU exhibit

By Carrie Scozzaro

Artist Keiko Hara explores a sense of place, literally and figuratively, in a new WSU exhibit

A quick look at some of the Inland Northwest's college hoops programs before the 2022-23 season tips off

By Seth Sommerfeld

A quick look at some of the Inland Northwest's college hoops programs before the 2022-23 season tips off

Stoning East Central; plus, penny pinchers at City Hall and a dog park delayed

Stoning East Central; plus, penny pinchers at City Hall and a dog park delayed

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
More »

Latest in Local News

Two divergent, contradictory plans will determine the future of Camp Hope. As a cold winter and the specter of sweeps loom over the camp, its residents wonder what comes next.

By Nate Sanford

Two divergent, contradictory plans will determine the future of Camp Hope. As a cold winter and the specter of sweeps loom over the camp, its residents wonder what comes next.

You think the city's yawning budget gap is a problem? Wait till you hear about what's happening in the fire, police, human resources, utility and... well, just read the story already

By Daniel Walters

You think the city's yawning budget gap is a problem? Wait till you hear about what's happening in the fire, police, human resources, utility and... well, just read the story already

A Shoshone County commissioner got $20,000 in federal pandemic money in someone else's name. All that person wanted was a toilet.

By Samantha Wohlfeil

A Shoshone County commissioner got $20,000 in federal pandemic money in someone else's name. All that person wanted was a toilet.

Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it

By Daniel Walters

Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
More »

Readers also liked…

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Fall Folk Festival

Fall Folk Festival @ Spokane Community College

Sat., Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 10-16, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation