Prerolls come in an array of prices, strengths

By

Prerolls are price-conscious way to deliver flower to your system.
Prerolls are price-conscious way to deliver flower to your system.

In the wide world of cannabis, the simple preroll is about as user-friendly as it gets. It's a no-assembly-required approach to consuming cannabis, with the only tool required being a lighter or a match. Just spark and smoke, simple as that. Prerolls are perfect when you're looking for something that will get the job done without any fuss. Here are some available locally, at four different price points, to consider next time you're looking to make a purchase.

BARGAIN BASEMENT

Prerolls are a pretty budget-friendly category, but it doesn't get much easier on the wallet than this. A one-gram preroll of Blackberry Trainwreck from Blazed will set you back just three bucks at Cannabis & Glass in Liberty Lake. An indica-dominant hybrid of Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck that packs a THC punch between 18 and 19 percent, there's nothing cheap about this but the price.

VALUE BUYS

Fire Ass Mids, a relatively new line of products from Freddy's Fuego, is true to its name by delivering strong results at low prices. Their introduction to the market has been hard to miss, thanks to their bold red packaging that stands out on store shelves. The Vault on the South Hill sells a variety of the brand's one-gram prerolls for six dollars a piece. The offerings all fall on the hybrid and indica side of the spectrum, so sativa fans may need to look elsewhere.

THE GOING RATE

The standard range for a quality preroll is between eight and 10 dollars, which means if you've got a Hamilton you've got a ton of options to choose from. It's hard to go wrong with something from Spokane's own Phat Panda. The brand is widely available at stores around the region, but Royal's Cannabis on Division carries more than a dozen of their prerolls, and all of them cost just eight bucks. Being one of the largest growers in the state, Phat Panda's extensive line of prerolls has something for everyone.

BIG SPENDER

Greenhand on Monroe sells what could be considered the status symbol of the preroll market: an $18 single-gram joint. It's not just a regular old preroll, though. Spend this much on a single joint and you better be getting something special. In this case, the OG offering from Tacoma's Lifted Cannabis is infused, giving you more bang for your buck and making the price point more reasonable. Still, this might be best saved until payday. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Minimalist's Choice"

Tags

Latest in Green Zone

Congress is likely to punt on national legalization, again

By Will Maupin

Congress again has the chance to make legalization happen nationwide.

These three high-potency cannabis strains range from 25 to 33 percent THC

By Will Maupin

Some local strains really bring the noise, and the funk.

A closer look at the fine print of cannabis

By Will Maupin

CBD tincture labeling is strict in Washington.

Will Idaho be among the next group of states to legalize recreational cannabis?

By Will Maupin

Idaho is nearly 65,000 signatures away from having a shot at legal weed.
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Spooky Spokane History

Sat., Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation