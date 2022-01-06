Question of the Week

What chain restaurant would you like to move in close to your house?

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Gene Brake: We don't often eat at chains, but I would love to see three from South Texas that I truly miss: Whataburger, Bill Millers BBQ and Popeyes Fried Chicken. I'd also like to see an Ivar's here, they do have the best fish and chips in the NW.

Eric Reis: In and Out Burger! They are delicious and very affordable. Anytime I go to a city that has one I make sure I eat there.

Matthew Weaver: Happy to live just around the corner from a Zip's! Their french fries — and FRY SAUCE — are my security blanket!

Katie Hartwig: I'd like a Hooters by my place; then all would be right with the world.

Geri Gaddy: Filibertos like they have in Phoenix. Carne asada fries after a night out — fat girl paradise. Solid burritos in the drive through. Yes to all of it.

Paul Medellin: White Castle so my husband stops saying that is what is being built every time he sees a new building going up.

Carlie Harding Lee: Sheetz!! Not a restaurant, but a chain that offers made to order food! It reminds me of home and I miss it so much.

Eileen Hyatt: Rocket Bakery. I love the way they fit into a neighborhood instead of the cookie cutter presence.

Neal Schindler: BURGERVILLE. It's a federal crime that Spokane doesn't have one.

Jesse Vaughan: Dunkin, obviously. Love their donut holes, and they're 10,000 times better than Greasy Kreme.

Maureen Phillip Jones: Zaxby's. Great chicken, great salads, fair prices.

Dawn Chavez: The Cheesecake Factory. Good food and a great variety. ♦

