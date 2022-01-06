Question of the Week

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Gene Brake: We don't often eat at chains, but I would love to see three from South Texas that I truly miss: Whataburger, Bill Millers BBQ and Popeyes Fried Chicken. I'd also like to see an Ivar's here, they do have the best fish and chips in the NW.

Eric Reis: In and Out Burger! They are delicious and very affordable. Anytime I go to a city that has one I make sure I eat there.

Matthew Weaver: Happy to live just around the corner from a Zip's! Their french fries — and FRY SAUCE — are my security blanket!

Katie Hartwig: I'd like a Hooters by my place; then all would be right with the world.

Geri Gaddy: Filibertos like they have in Phoenix. Carne asada fries after a night out — fat girl paradise. Solid burritos in the drive through. Yes to all of it.

Paul Medellin: White Castle so my husband stops saying that is what is being built every time he sees a new building going up.

Carlie Harding Lee: Sheetz!! Not a restaurant, but a chain that offers made to order food! It reminds me of home and I miss it so much.

Eileen Hyatt: Rocket Bakery. I love the way they fit into a neighborhood instead of the cookie cutter presence.

Neal Schindler: BURGERVILLE. It's a federal crime that Spokane doesn't have one.

Jesse Vaughan: Dunkin, obviously. Love their donut holes, and they're 10,000 times better than Greasy Kreme.

Maureen Phillip Jones: Zaxby's. Great chicken, great salads, fair prices.

Dawn Chavez: The Cheesecake Factory. Good food and a great variety. ♦