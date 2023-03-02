Question of the Week

What are your concerns about crime and safety in downtown Spokane?

MATT SHELLEY

Most of the time when I come downtown it's daytime, and I don't feel any sense of security issues at all. But I understand people who come down at night, it may be a different situation. I'm definitely concerned about it from a livability of the city standpoint.







MEGAN JONES

Honestly, in most metropolitan areas, be it in Spokane or Seattle or any metro area, I'm relatively afraid of just general crimes.

How has being downtown changed?

Between just people walking around and construction in and around downtown, it looks different almost every time I come back [from school in Bellingham].



SERA HATCHETT

As a woman, I am concerned walking around at night since we work late, so I usually have one of the guys walk me out. We have a lot of people that hang out in the alley, and recently someone was going around macing people and maced a couple of the cooks. So that freaks me out. I just think as Spokane's getting bigger, more crime is happening, and that's a concern.





SHANNON WHITE

The impulsivity of the homeless population downtown — running out into traffic, I've seen some of them pounding on doors of cars... We've looked at a lot of different downtown apartment complexes, and we've wanted to try that out for a couple years, but the crime and homeless are very close to those apartments.






ADRIAN WORKMAN

Getting home safe.

Do you ever feel unsafe downtown?

Regularly. There are plenty of scary people who clearly deserve or need to be taken better care of than they are, and they act out violently. It less prevents me from going downtown, and more causes me to be more situationally aware at all times.




INTERVIEWS BY CHEY SCOTT
2/24/2023, SARANAC COMMONS

