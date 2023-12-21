Another burglary shows regulators still don't care enough about cannabis retailers in Washington

Last week, a west side cannabis business was targeted by thieves looking for an easy out. On Thursday, Dec. 14, a Bothell dispensary was burgled after-hours, using a method that has been used on numerous dispensaries around the state — a stolen car rammed its way into this Bothell dispensary, allowing the thieves an easy way in and out.

Locally, the same thing happened to Apex Cannabis in Otis Orchards in July.

And in September, a KIRO-TV report was headlined, "Thieves drive stolen vehicle into Redmond pot shop; At least 30 armed pot shop robberies in 2023."

That's "at least 30" robberies reported months before last week's Bothell burglary.

Why do all the robberies and burglaries keep happening?

The answer is that the people regulating this trade are failing. Our legislators and regulators — both elected and appointed, at both the state and federal levels — have not taken action despite this being a problem that is far from new.

What happened last week in Bothell has been happening for months, years even. Cannabis shops have been legal in Washington since 2014, but in the now-nearly-decade that they have been as legal as any other retailer in the state, they have not been treated the same.

On one hand it is understandable. Cannabis remains illegal federally. As far as the U.S. government is concerned, it is illegal to sell what they sell. On the other hand, the U.S. government has turned a blind eye, allowing it since 2014.

Furthermore, for nearly a decade the state has not only allowed these stores to operate, but has profited from them — Washington state made nearly half a billion dollars in tax revenue from retail cannabis in fiscal 2023, not to mention all the years prior.

So, where is the state of Washington when it comes to taking care of these businesses, which it licenses, allows and profits from?

When was the last time you heard of a similar business like a liquor store or pharmacy, or any other sort of retailer, being the victim of this kind of not drive-thru but drive-into thievery in Washington? Not just once, but regularly?

It happens far too often to retail cannabis businesses. But what is being done to stop it? ♦