Questions of Faith

click to enlarge home3-1-e6ea46ece8a14fb9.jpg

S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine will linger in readers' minds long after the last page

Eden Mine by S.M. Hulse, formerly of Spokane, is a compelling story for our time and our place. An act of terrorism shocks a small, former mining town in northwestern Montana. The perpetrator flees, but a surveillance camera identifies him as a local resident, Samuel Faber. What follows is both a page turner about the search for Samuel and a character study of Jo, his sister, and first-person narrator of the story.

Jo is in her early 20s; Samuel is seven years older. They have lived on their own for nearly a decade, since their mother was murdered in the home by a violent boyfriend. Jo was injured in the shooting, a spinal injury, and she hasn't walked since. Their father had died in the Eden Mine collapse when Jo was just one year old.

Details unfold gradually as the tension around Samuel's disappearance and the mystery of his motives stymie law enforcement officials, who turn to Jo to learn more about Samuel. As narrator, she moves the story forward even though she has little to tell them about her brother. In an odd narrative twist, Jo develops a friendship with the pastor of the church that was damaged in the bombing. Issues of faith and belief — does God exist? — are explored as their friendship grows and the story turns to a suspense-filled and ultimately satisfying finale.

In Eden Mine, Hulse has created an unusual and compelling lead character, a strong young woman who is faithful to the brother she loves even as she knows he has committed a terrible crime. The story ends, but Jo Faber will linger with readers, along with mysteries of love, truth, faith and friendship.

— MINDY CAMERON

Tags

Trending

How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?
To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls
In the midst of social distancing, we check in on a few winners from the Inlander's 2020 Best Of Readers Poll
The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years
Washington's primary election: Matt Shea dropped out, but he's still the center of attention in the 4th Legislative District
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Home

The evolution of the home office

By Carrie Scozzaro

Design for the PPL's Erin Haskell Gourde redesigned this standard-issue home office for a client who wanted a dramatic Old World feel.

Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising

Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson balances her desire for caution with her desire for change

By Daniel Walters

Daniel Walters Photo

Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Despite the pandemic, Spokane's real estate market remains competitive for buyers as home prices continue to climb. |young kwak photo
More »

Readers also liked…

Deanna Goguen's favorite spaces in her home are nothing alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

One home can house many moods, as these two bathrooms in designer Deanna Goguen's house demonstrate.
More Home »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

New Western Vibe

New Western Vibe @ Art Spirit Gallery

Through Aug. 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation