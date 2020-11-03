Rep. Jenny Graham, outed for her links to conspiracy-theory websites, has a healthy lead in tonight's preliminary election returns

By

click to enlarge Republican Rep. Jenny Graham and Democratic challenger Tom McGarry
Republican Rep. Jenny Graham and Democratic challenger Tom McGarry

For a brief moment this fall, Jenny Graham, the incumbent state representative for Washington’s 6th District, captured the country’s attention. Her name bounced from coast to coast, appearing in stories in the Washington Post, New York Daily News, Esquire, The Hill, Crosscut, Jezebel, Raw Story, the Fox TV station in Seattle and a bunch of other outlets. 

Problem was, the reason the Republican lawmaker was making headlines was the fact she had threatened an Inlander reporter and called him a “c—-sucker” and “a lying piece of shit” after he accurately reported on her habit of sending her followers to websites advancing batshit-crazy conspiracy theories. It was all caught on tape, so there was no room to deny it.

The 6th District — which covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains — is seen as perhaps Eastern Washington’s only swing district, though it’s lately leaned Republican. That round of head-slapping news involving Graham appeared to open the door to her Democratic challenger, Tom McGarry. He quickly leveraged her foul-mouthed tirade into a fundraising call, saying that he was concerned about “her well-being.”

“Ms. Graham is too extreme — and too unstable — to do the people’s work in Olympia. This is why I stepped up to run for office,” McCarry wrote in a Sept. 15 campaign newsletter.

Still, speaking to the Inlander yesterday, McGarry, 61, a local attorney, wasn’t sure how successful he had been in getting out that message. Now, with results coming in tonight, he says he's not quite sure what to make of it.

"It's disappointing, but it's not over yet," McGarry said. "As far as takeaways, I'm still trying to get my head around that."

Graham was leading with 52.83 percent of the vote to McGarry’s 47, with a lead of over 4,300 votes, preliminary returns show, though officials expect to continue tallying ballots in the coming days. McGarry said he didn't plan to concede tonight.

Graham, 55, didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment tonight; earlier today, it was reported that she had contracted COVID-19 and would be watching election results in quarantine. 

As the Inlander has previously reported, Graham has raised some skepticism around COVID-19, and in June, Facebook flagged a post that Graham shared as false for incorrectly suggesting that coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci was in favor of rushing a vaccine. And in August, Graham objected to Facebook flagging a video as incorrect that argued that masks were ineffective and that the drug hydroxychloroquine cured coronavirus.

"Who's fact checking the fact checkers?" Graham wrote in response, urging Congress to "hold these companies accountable" and "de-weaponize social media platforms."

Graham has been a licensed cosmetologist and esthetician since 1984 and served in the Army Reserves. She was first elected to represent the district in Olympia in 2018, beating out Democrat Dave Wilson for the open seat by just 672 votes. 

This time, though, Graham had the power of incumbency behind her. And despite refusing to speak to Spokesman-Review journalists for an election story, she garnered the paper’s endorsement, which gave her the nod while noting her “recent embarrassing behavior.”

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Local restaurant owners form Spokane Hospitality Coalition to help the industry make it through the winter
Zombies, witches and Adam Sandler: A rundown of the best and worst new horror films you can stream now
With the release of his new LP, we run down Bruce Springsteen's 10 best studio albums
Colleges like WSU and EWU went online to avoid the coronavirus — but the virus found them anyway
The House on Residence Street
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Election 2020

With much of America voting by mail, what might follow in the days after election night?

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Polls show that nationally, more Democrats plan to vote by mail this year than Republicans, who plan to vote in person.

Extremist experts and law enforcement agencies brace for post-election violence — but don't want you to freak out

By Daniel Walters

A protest on May 31 put Spokane police on notice: These aren&#39;t normal times, says Police Chief Craig Meidl.

If we ever want to fix anything, we'll first need to find some common ground

By Michael Allen

Those who point the finger at Speaker Nancy Pelosi need to know that the House passed a stimulus bill in May, and Sen. Mitch McConnell has sat on it all summer.

Election 2020: Voter's Guide to the Inland Northwest

Election 2020: Voter's Guide to the Inland Northwest
More »

Latest in Local News

Spokane health board to decide whether to fire Dr. Bob Lutz on Thursday

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dr. Bob Lutz took over as Spokane Regional Health District officer in June 2017.

With voters turning out in record numbers, America waits to find out who will be president

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane County voters lined up outside the Spokane Arena all day today to get replacement ballots or register last-minute to vote. Ballots were also accepted at another receptacle at the Arena, in addition to the many other drop boxes around the county, through 8 pm Election Day.

Spokane's Health District administrator Amelia Clark - who’s trying to force out Bob Lutz - is being sued by a former employee

By Daniel Walters

Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane Regional &#10;Health District's health officer.

When the Political Divide Turned Deadly in Portland

By ProPublica

Federal agents during a protest in Portland, Ore., early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 10

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 29- 4, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation