After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

You cocksucker!

Jenny_Graham_Voicemail.mp3 Your browser does not support the audio tag.

— before Graham appears to repeat her admonition for me to never call her again.



But Graham never reached out to the Inlander or to me with any specific complaints. Instead, on her Facebook page that warns that " personal attacks/profanity will not be tolerated," she launched a barrage of personal attacks against me by name.



She accused me of not caring about human suffering , of attacking human trafficking victims, and of "sacrificing real victims" to push " delusions and lies ."



She wrote that she was looking for a lawyer to But even when asked directly by a former Spokane County GOP chair what was false about the article, Graham declined to point to any specific line in the story that was untrue.

I t would be easy to double-check anything about the article she claimed was false against the record, in order to correct it if need be.

Everything I wrote about Graham is tied to something she posted — and I screenshotted — on Facebook or something she told me during a lengthy recorded interview.

Across at least 15 separate Facebook posts and numerous Facebook comments, she publicly called me things like "disgusting," "hateful" "sleazy" and a "lying piece of dung." She wrote that she was looking for a lawyer to sue the Inlander. But even when asked directly by a former Spokane County GOP chair what was false about the article, Graham declined to point to any specific line in the story that was untrue.

claims a significant number of hundreds of thousands of missing U.S. children end up being raped by demons in sex dungeons; speculates that some politicians oppose increased border security "

because it would make their child trafficking operations more difficult and expensive"; includes

a video titled "



Are Democrats POSSESSED by DEMONS who hate humanity?"; and is featured on a site brimming with insane conspiracy theories about everything from 9/11 to reptilian-human hybrids













n one of her recent attacks against me, Graham again targeted Facebook's fact-checkers. On Aug. 29, she

Zuckerberg, Facebook & Three 'Fact-Checkers' Sued for Government Sponsored Censorship" on a site called Collective Evolution.



"I have asked who is fact-checking the fact-checkers for a good reason. I will continue to do so. In fact, there should be an investigation to answer a long list of reasonable questions," Graham wrote above the post. "You picked the wrong target to intimidate or silence. This one fights back."



That doesn't mean that Graham believes any of those theories. She mocked the reptilian conspiracy theory recently. Nevertheless, her links highlight a challenge that journalists increasingly have to grapple with: Politicians who condemn mainstream news outlets, fact-checkers and local reporters, while also credulously sending their followers to check out sites brimming with



Still, Graham has challenged the Inlander to "release the recording" of my interview with her.

As a show of good faith, we're taking that rare step and posting the entire interview here.



During the 78-minute interview, I press Graham on a wide variety of issues, including her comment that "masks can hide taped mouths ," the fact that the scientific evidence clearly shows that vaccines don't cause autism and whether, by linking to conspiracy theory sites, she risked sending her followers down dangerous rabbit holes.

"Absolutely not," Graham told me. "My posts are more to say, 'This is an issue that is coming up.' I'm not telling people to think one way or another about something. These are important issues that I like to get feedback [on] from people in my district."

