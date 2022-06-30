Spokane-area wineries bring home medals, plus restaurant openings and transitions of note

click to enlarge Craftsman Cellars wines took double gold medals recently. |Courtesy photo

As many admirers of the Craftsman style know, the moniker implies the very pinnacle in handcrafting, from the utmost attention to detail to extreme depth-of-knowledge about materials and process. That's the philosophy behind Spokane-based CRAFTSMAN CELLARS (1194 W. Summit Pkwy.), which recently took home two double gold awards in the 2021 Seattle Wine Awards.

"We're pretty excited about this since we only submitted three wines, and two of them were awarded double golds," says Margo Shelman, who co-owns Craftsman Cellars with husband and winemaker Greg Shelman.

Craftsman's 2017 cabernet sauvignon and 2017 malbec are those award winners in the annual competition, which is open to any wine — including fruit wine — or mead produced with grapes from a Washington American Viticultural Area (AVA).

Additional Spokane-area wineries recognized include Arbor Crest, Barili Cellars, Cougar Crest Estate Winery, Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, Maryhill Winery, van Loben Sels Cellars and Winescape. Awards were also presented to Sandpoint-based Pend Oreille Winery, as well as Hierophant Meadery. Visit seattlewineawards.com/results.

OPENINGS

The lights are on at NEON PIZZA, Northern Quest Resort & Casino's newest eatery located at the complex's north family entrance. Look for New York-style pizza — cheese, pepperoni, supreme or margherita — as well as a handful of burgers and other classic American fare. The vibe is '80s music, complete with a retro video game arcade.

BOIADA BRAZILIAN GRILL (245 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.) introduces diners to what is traditionally a lengthy meal of all-you-can-eat dishes. The rodizio churrasco ($40.95/lunch; $57.95/dinner) features a rotating selection of proteins from lamb chops to filet mignon to bacon-wrapped chicken, carved and plated at your table. It also includes an all-you-can-eat assortment of vegetable and fruit salads, starches like bread and mashed potatoes, soup, and traditional Brazilian fare like feijoada (black bean and pork sausage stew). The new restaurant, located in the former home of Maracas Mexican Restaurant, offers a full bar with wine, beer, cocktails, including Brazilian drinks like the caipirinha with rum-like cachaça, lime, and passion fruit ($12.95). Visit boiadabraziliangrill.com/menu-spokane.

TRANSITIONS

The Pizza Co. North Spokane (9225 N. Nevada St.) has rebranded to THE MANGO TREE - NORTH SPOKANE. The new North Side eatery offers the same menu as its downtown location, featuring Indian and Pakistani cuisine and offering daily lunch specials ($15). This is the third Mango Tree restaurant in the region since 2018, when Rakesh Kaushal opened the first Mango Tree in Coeur d'Alene. Info at facebook.com/themangotreeNS.

You heard correctly: STELLA'S CAFÉ (19 W. Main Ave., inside Saranac Commons) has brought back its popular McRuins menu. On Mondays, when many other places are closed, Stella's serves up restaurateur Tony Brown's spin on, well, whatever he's got a mind to that day. Expect the unexpected: fishwiches ($13), Taco Bell-like soft tacos ($7), Northern Thai poutine ($12), Twix bars deep-fried in Dr. Pepper batter ($6). Visit instagram.com/_stellasrestaurant. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.