Stage Left's streaming production An Iliad gives audiences a startling look at what war does to humanity

By

Robert Tombari (the Poet) runs through lines in An Iliad at Stage Left Theater. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Robert Tombari (the Poet) runs through lines in An Iliad at Stage Left Theater.

Imagine if, through twists of time and space, you were cursed to live through humanity's worst moments. Moments when men and women brutally clash on battlefields, suffer in infirmaries, die at each others' hands via swords, guns, spears and bombs.

Then imagine your lot in life is to move through the centuries telling stories of those wars, forever forced to relive those horrific clashes until humanity finally wises up and stops killing each other.

That seems like a pipe dream, I know, the ending of war. But that's the only hope for the Poet to change his life in An Iliad, a new filmed stage production arriving Friday from Spokane's Stage Left Theater. It's part of the theater's Alone Together series of prerecorded streaming productions that will run through 2021 thanks to a Spokane Arts Grant Award.

At its heart, Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's play An Iliad is an epic and imaginative work of The Iliad fan fiction, and based on Robert Fagles' translation of Homer's Trojan War tale. When Peterson and O'Hare wrote their play, they were driven by their reaction to the 2003 Iraq War and searching for a way via the theater to address what it means to be a country at war. That eventually led them to The Iliad, and then to create their own character within Homer's work, the Poet.

Nearly two decades after the war that inspired its creation, and three millennia after the Trojan War, An Iliad is still, unfortunately, utterly timely. That's part of what attracted actor Robert Tombari to pitch An Iliad as a potential Stage Left show when he was poking around for one-actor shows last summer.

"I fell in love with the character of the Poet when I read it," the 28-year-old Tombari says. "He's just so different from any other character I've read before. I connect to him on some level. And this story needs to be told right now.

"There's always been war in my lifetime. I don't think we've ever known peace, really, as a country. We're always involved in proxy wars and different skirmishes from around the world."

Tombari's acting challenge is considerable. Not only is he on stage alone for 90 minutes, but he is tasked with tackling some lines delivered in Greek, slipping in and out of several characters in the Poet's stories, and propelling the show through its shifts in tone and eras.

FROM LEFT: Stage Left Managing/Artistic Director Jeremy Whittington, actor Robert Tombari and An Iliad director Susan Hardie - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
FROM LEFT: Stage Left Managing/Artistic Director Jeremy Whittington, actor Robert Tombari and An Iliad director Susan Hardie

Of course, while Tombari's challenge is not dissimilar to what it would be in "normal" times, the jobs behind the scenes are taking on some new demands thanks to the virtual aspect of An Iliad's production.

For director Susan Hardie, that means thinking about cameras in place of a live audience, among other things.

"It's a play, and we're staging it as a play, but ... we're really aware that this is going to be filmed," Hardie says. "We're always keeping in mind the notion that we have three cameras available to us. Because this isn't pure theater, we have to embrace the tools we have.

"I'm directing this with a mind toward, 'Oh, wouldn't it be fascinating if the Poet just talked directly to me on my screen? If there was a moment when the Poet filled the screen with his face?' Really utilize the tools we have available that we wouldn't normally ... Rather than being restrictive [staging the show via streaming], for me, it's really opening things up to new possibilities."

One moment in the play comes to mind as ripe for a creative approach from Hardie and Stage Left videographer Paul Watts. There's a point when the Poet gets lost in his rageful thoughts and starts listing every war that occurred on Earth, starting with the Trojan War and proceeding up to and beyond the Iraq War and recent actions in Syria and Afghanistan. The playwrights made their script adaptable for adding new wars to this dramatically long recitation.

Rattling off this massive list in front of a live audience would be a stunning moment, a collective realization of just how many wars the Poet (and humanity) has witnessed. A screen on stage, and the computer screens of viewers at home, give Watts the opportunity to flash images from many of those wars, images that will drive home the horrors in a way no monologue could.

Trending

Since the fall of Tom Foley, Spokane seems to be stuck on the sidelines
Spokane native Trish Harnetiaux discusses her short film playing at the virtual Sundance Film Festival; plus, a rundown of this year's Sundance highlights
Local restaurants struggle as chilly weather and COVID-19 continue to keep diners away
The documentary Rock Camp takes us inside the event that lets regular people live out their superstar fantasies
Broken Justice: How Spokane County officials threw an innocent man behind bars and allowed the real killer to go free
Top Stories
Advertisement:

"The Poet, this is all happening in his head," Hardie explains. "He's taking this trip through these wars, through the horror, because he's lived them. That's our conceit, that he's been there on the front lines all this time. What we're hoping to convey is this sense that this man, this wanderer ... is being moved by all he has seen."

Having read the script, it's hard to imagine anyone who logs in to An Iliad not being moved right along with the Poet. There's humor along with the horrors of war, and exciting passages as the Poet unfurls the showdown between Achilles and Hector. Thankfully (to me, at least), it's not delivered via the dactylic hexameter rhythms of Homer but in a much more conversational, modern style that makes it easy for the audience.

"The Poet is talking about things like what it's like to get cut off in traffic, and how rage can take over. It's not just on the battlefield, but it's the rage within us," Hardie says. "I see war on my television set, and in the paper, and I intellectualize war ... But I totally get being cut off in traffic. I get what it does to me personally. There are many moments when the Poet brings it home like that."

Jeremy Whittington, Stage Left's managing and artistic director, was struck by the play from the moment Tombari pitched it to be part of the theater's one-person show series, Alone Together. The idea of streaming one-person shows came after Stage Left had success streaming some of its regular festivals as well as a couple of plays. Landing a SAGA grant kicked the idea into gear as part of the way the theater is "rolling with the punches" of the pandemic. Whittington notes that, thanks to that grant, An Iliad will be the first time everyone involved with a Stage Left production will be paid for their work.

For the audience, the play offers a way to experience stirring theater while supporting local artists. And with An Iliad, they have a show worth doing both.

"It's that personalization of war that is told very well through this script," Whittington says. "It's a beautiful roller-coaster of emotion. It's done with levity, and with seriousness, and with fun storytelling and tragic storytelling ... The point the Poet is trying to make for us is to help us connect so that we might learn something." ♦

An Iliad • Jan. 29-Feb. 7, Thu-Sat at 7 pm, Sun at 2 pm • $20/$15 for seniors, military and students • Online; tickets and info at showtix4u.com/event-details/44777 and stagelefttheater.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "War Cries"

Tags

Speaking of Theater , Stage Left

A UI production of The Revolutionists heads to Zoom and tackles equality issues in a play set during the French Revolution

By Dan Nailen

The Revolutionists puts four strong women front and center.

Even though theaters have been quiet during COVID-19, that doesn't mean the show isn't still going on

By E.J. Iannelli

Stage Left's Jeremy Whittington added grant-writing to his skill set during the pandemic.

The Spokane Theater Arts Council uses livestreams to continue its mission of inclusivity

By E.J. Iannelli

STAC speaks with Mathias Oliver (top left) and Vanessa Cole (bottom left) during a live stream panel discussion on Aug. 28.

Best of Broadway delays season start, Charlie Kaufman's latest film, new music and more!

Best of Broadway delays season start, Charlie Kaufman's latest film, new music and more!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Ted Danson continues his late-career hot streak, Bandcamp Fridays, new music and more!

Ted Danson continues his late-career hot streak, Bandcamp Fridays, new music and more!

Honoring Unsung Heroes of the Inland Northwest Pandemic

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Honoring Unsung Heroes of the Inland Northwest Pandemic

My first time... reading Bill Buford's soccer hooliganism classic Among the Thugs

By Dan Nailen

My first time... reading Bill Buford's soccer hooliganism classic Among the Thugs

A book purist finally succumbs to the allure of the e-reader

By Nathan Weinbender

A book purist finally succumbs to the allure of the e-reader
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Intersections

Intersections

Through March 5

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 28- 3, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation