Step into a Mystery

The Spokane Civic Theatre's production of THE 39 STEPS, opening Jan. 20, promises to carry audiences through a rollicking tale of romance, espionage and murder. With just a handful of actors tackling more than a hundred parts, the show, which originated in London in 2006 and became one of the West End's longest-running shows, has since delighted audiences and critics on both sides of the pond. Civic Creative Director Jake Schaefer says that's because it has something for everyone, "You've got the action and the suspense and the historical relevance," he says, noting that the farcical show is based on Alfred Hitchcock's cult classic movie of the same name. To keep everyone on the edge of their seats, the set design "will make it feel like the audience is in the story," Schaefer says.

The production is suitable for all ages, and like Civic Theatre shows when Schaefer was a Spokane theater kid, it will feature American Sign Language-interpreted performances.

"This is the Civic's 75th season and our values are all about being inclusive. Getting ASL performances back is a priority," he says.

Plan to grab a seat for yourself and don't forget — show tickets make a great gift!

The 39 Steps • Jan. 20-Feb. 12, Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sun at 2 pm; ASL-interpreted performances Jan. 22 and Feb. 3 • $10 students; $35 adults; $30 military/65+ • Spokane Civic Theatre • 1020 N. Howard St. • spokanecivictheatre.com • 509- 325-2507

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.
