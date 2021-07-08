The Buzz Bin: Sweet Tooth is more than another virus story, Mare of Easttown's scene-stealer and new music!

HUCK FINN-STYLE PANDEMIC
NEXT GENCatching up with Mare of Easttown was worthwhile, even after the rest of the world seemed to have binged it, and I won't spoil the mystery in which everyone is a suspect. The show will make you yearn for a Rolling Rock as the characters down them by the case, but it also reminded me of the talents of Angourie Rice, an Australian actress who was the highlight of 2016 Ryan Gosling/Russell Crowe buddy comedy The Nice Guys playing Gosling's daughter. As Kate Winslet's daughter in Mare, Rice manages to make her queer rock singer and aspiring filmmaker one of the series' best characters — and maybe the only one you never think might be a murderer. Maybe. (DAN NAILEN)
THIS WEEK'S PLAYLISTThere's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online July 9. To wit:
TWIN SHADOW, Twin Shadow. The single "Get Closer" is a pretty sweet summer jam on his fifth release.
THE WALLFLOWERS, Exit Wounds. Jakob Dylan goes back to his band, but the sound remains the same: poppy folk-rock.
LUCINDA WILLIAMS, Lu's Jukebox Vol 2: Southern Soul: From Memphis to Muscle Shoals. She's been gathering her pandemic livestreams for release, and leans into the soul on this one. (DAN NAILEN)