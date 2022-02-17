Abbott Elementary delivers laughs laced with all-too-real drama, budget gaming with Vampire Survivors, and new music!

BACK TO SCHOOL

The "mockumentary" format made palatable by The Office and Parks & Recreation feels a little dated, but there's no denying new ABC show ABBOTT ELEMENTARY's charms. Quinta Brunson created and stars in the workplace comedy about dedicated teachers in a chronically underfunded Philadelphia school, and while the characters are overwhelmingly likable, perhaps the biggest standout is the one designed to at least be a villain sometimes, the utterly unqualified principal played by Janelle James as someone far more interested in her social media following than serving kids. Abbott Elementary avoids being overly sentimental or preachy even while delivering its laughs laced with all-too-real drama built around race, class and the educational system's deficiencies. Catch up on Hulu. (DAN NAILEN)

SURVIVE THE NIGHT

At only $3, the entertainment value of the new indie game VAMPIRE SURVIVORS is exponentially high. Since being released in December 2021 in early access mode via Steam (there's also a free, in-browser version) the game's seen viral success, and it's not even finished yet (updates are being regularly added). The premise is simple: destroy and outlast waves of enemies while collecting experience orbs to level up your character's weapons and special items, which all auto-fire as you move. With rogue-like gameplay elements, retro pixel art design and homages to legendary classics like Castlevania, Vampire Survivors is a pick-up-and-play experience that manages to eat away the hours in the most satisfying way. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb 18:

BEACH HOUSE, ONCE TWICE MELODY. The Baltimore indie dream-rock duo is at its most expansive on this sprawling new 18-track LP. It's the ideal album to put on and let a sunny afternoon drift away.

ANDY RUMSEY, RAH! RAH! JINGO! JINGO! The Spokane pop rocker returns with a new collection of optimistic and hyper-upbeat tunes. (Out Feb. 21)

VARIOUS ARTISTS, OCEAN CHILD: SONGS OF YOKO ONO. For loads of beloved musicians, Yoko Ono isn't a punchline in some narrative about the Beatles. This Ben Gibbard-curated tribute album features loving renditions of her songs by David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, Sharon Van Etten, and more. (SETH SOMMERFELD)