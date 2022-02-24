Titane's wild ride, the Tinder Swindler, and new music!

WHAT GRINDS YOUR GEARS
Holy heck. TITANE is a lot. Trying to describe French writer/director Julia Ducournau's latest mindtrip without saying too much seems impossible. I think the film is about how female existence is at its core body horror? The movie, now on Hulu, somehow swims in the pools of grimey sexual exploitation, tense serial killer thrills, gender exploration, frail masculinity, and also... touching family drama? Oh and did I mention the lead character Alexia (Agathe Rousselle, who should've been nominated for Best Actress) literally has sex with a car and becomes pregnant as a result? I didn't? Seems like something I should've mentioned! Titane certainly isn't for everyone, but what a wild ride it is. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

SWIPED CLEAN
If you've ever used an online dating site, you probably have a story that (for Tinder users) starts with a hopeful swipe to the right, but ends quite differently. By the end of the date you realized he/she/they are not what you thought. Or worse: that realization comes at the end of a painful, even costly breakup. Count yourself lucky you didn't meet "Simon" from TINDER SWINDLER, streaming on Netflix. This is cringe-worthy watching — and learning — at its best as the stories of three women ensnared in what one investigator called a Ponzi scheme reaches its surprising climax. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb 25:

TEARS FOR FEARS, THE TIPPING POINT. The '80s may be far in the rearview, but there's something heartening about artists whose fame peaked during that era still putting out new music.

JOHNNY MARR, FEVER DREAMS PTS 1-4. (See: Description above.)

SOFT CELL, *HAPPINESS NOT INCLUDED. DID I MENTION IT'S '80s WEEK?!? (Seth Sommerfeld)

