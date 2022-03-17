The Buzz Bin: New Charli XCX, D&D-inspired TV and more you need to know

HELP AN INLANDER FRIEND

Lexi Alfonso, an independently contracted delivery driver for the Inlander, was recently in a severe car accident while on the job distributing the Inlander's Feb. 24 Restaurant Week edition in North Idaho. While she's expected to make a full recovery — Alfonso broke her neck and is now without a vehicle — she has a long road ahead and will be unable to return to her full-time job for months. A friend created a Go Fund Me to help with Alfonso's medical bills and living expenses in the meantime; if you'd like to contribute, find it at gofund.me/4dcb6d2f or search "Support for Lexi and Frankie." (Frankie is Lexi's beloved dog, who was in the car at the time of the accident and was unscathed.) (CHEY SCOTT)

CRITICAL HIT

Thanks in part to the wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons livestreaming show Critical Role, the role-playing game beloved by nerds of all ages has undergone a massive resurgence of late. Now, D&D's gone even more mainstream in the new Amazon Prime animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, a raunchy, rollicking ride alongside a band of misfit adventurers. Based on Critical Role's acclaimed first campaign, Vox Machina features the series' eight professional voice actors (plus lots of notable guests) reprising their characters for a 12-episode first season. The Saturday-morning-cartoon generation should relish its retro-styled, 2D animations; however, Vox Machina is definitely adults-only. Viewers do not need to have played D&D to enjoy its boisterous — and often dark — take on the fantasy genre. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online March 18:

CHARLI XCX, Crash. The electropop vixen looks to take the early poll position in 2021's pop star power rankings with bangers like "Good Ones."

CYPRESS HILL, Back in Black. The famed stoner-friendly West Coast rap group might've taken one too many hits and forgot this album title is kinda taken.

HOT WATER MUSIC, Feel the Void. Led by the deep gruff growl of Chuck Ragan, the veteran punk band reteams with the producer who made its best early-'00s albums. (SETH SOMMERFELD)