Another Garland mural, Jurassic World Dominion is a fine (alleged) finale, and new music!

GUSSIED UP GARLAND SPACE

Spokane's Garland District just got a new mural from local artist Aaron Smith that he's calling HAVEN OF THE GREAT NORTHWEST. Located on the west-facing exterior of the Clock House (822 W. Garland Ave.), the mural was commissioned by Jim Orcutt, the building's owner, and includes little references to nearby businesses. The surreal image of a ghostlike white stag in front of a Greco-Roman ruin is based on artist Gilbert Williams' original design, which Smith says he got permission to use. Smith says he'll be adding subtle details to the image, between regular visits to Rocket Bakery across the street. That, he adds, "is why I was so excited to do this, because I'll get to see it while I'm doing the ordinary things that I do anyway." (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

FINAL DINO-BITE?

In theory, the Jurassic Park franchise is now extinct. JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION is said to be the sixth and final entry in the dinosaur blockbuster series, though I tend to believe it won't be mined for more profit the same way I believe the greedy businessmen in the films will learn their lesson and stop exploiting dino-DNA for profit. That said, Dominion serves as a capable send-off. It's certainly a massive upgrade over the previous Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The film plays it relatively safe, hitting all the dinosaur horror beats like clockwork and looping back in the original Jurassic Park protagonist trio (Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum) for a much-needed charisma boost. It might be kinda dumb and predictable, but that sort of mindless fun — atrociraptor chases through Malta, forest escapes from apex predators — works well enough in the summer blockbuster realm. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online June 17:

PERFUME GENIUS, UGLY SEASON. Seattle's gay art pop king returns with a new collection of gorgeous, experimental, emotionally wrenching songs.

BARTEES STRANGE, FARM TO TABLE. The rising genre-blending indie rock star balances soulful vulnerability and name-dropping famous friends on his sophomore LP.

ME REX, PLESIOSAUR. The young English quartet put out a second 2022 EP (following Pterodactyl) of bright and urgent indie-rock ditties worth buzzing about. (SETH SOMMERFELD)