Another Garland mural, Jurassic World Dominion is a fine (alleged) finale, and new music!

click to enlarge culture3-1-76adf63e08cc6617.jpg

GUSSIED UP GARLAND SPACE
Spokane's Garland District just got a new mural from local artist Aaron Smith that he's calling HAVEN OF THE GREAT NORTHWEST. Located on the west-facing exterior of the Clock House (822 W. Garland Ave.), the mural was commissioned by Jim Orcutt, the building's owner, and includes little references to nearby businesses. The surreal image of a ghostlike white stag in front of a Greco-Roman ruin is based on artist Gilbert Williams' original design, which Smith says he got permission to use. Smith says he'll be adding subtle details to the image, between regular visits to Rocket Bakery across the street. That, he adds, "is why I was so excited to do this, because I'll get to see it while I'm doing the ordinary things that I do anyway." (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

click to enlarge culture3-2-d0005ed471532c7c.jpg

FINAL DINO-BITE?
In theory, the Jurassic Park franchise is now extinct. JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION is said to be the sixth and final entry in the dinosaur blockbuster series, though I tend to believe it won't be mined for more profit the same way I believe the greedy businessmen in the films will learn their lesson and stop exploiting dino-DNA for profit. That said, Dominion serves as a capable send-off. It's certainly a massive upgrade over the previous Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The film plays it relatively safe, hitting all the dinosaur horror beats like clockwork and looping back in the original Jurassic Park protagonist trio (Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum) for a much-needed charisma boost. It might be kinda dumb and predictable, but that sort of mindless fun — atrociraptor chases through Malta, forest escapes from apex predators — works well enough in the summer blockbuster realm. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge culture3-3-f7dbf2e98a84512d.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online June 17:

PERFUME GENIUS, UGLY SEASON. Seattle's gay art pop king returns with a new collection of gorgeous, experimental, emotionally wrenching songs.

BARTEES STRANGE, FARM TO TABLE. The rising genre-blending indie rock star balances soulful vulnerability and name-dropping famous friends on his sophomore LP.

ME REX, PLESIOSAUR. The young English quartet put out a second 2022 EP (following Pterodactyl) of bright and urgent indie-rock ditties worth buzzing about. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

A Coeur d'Alene couple hits all the right sensory notes at Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar

By Carrie Scozzaro

Stylus has a midcentury modern vibe.

It's time to get creative now that James Cordon is opening up a late night timeslot

By Seth Sommerfeld

Who will replace James Cordon?

Arts

By Madison Pearson

The Hive is an all-access opportunity for artists and art lovers alike.

Screen

By Dan Nailen

Goonies never say die, and never turn down a wild summer movie.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane Ensemble Theatre is giving another Shakespeare favorite a summertime staging with Much Ado About Nothing

By E.J. Iannelli

Kiki White (center) draws on flamingos, reality TV and more to play Hero.

It's time to get creative now that James Cordon is opening up a late night timeslot

By Seth Sommerfeld

Who will replace James Cordon?

A destruction session at Spokane's Rage Xscape unleashes more emotions than just rage

By Elissa Ball

The author varied her weapons of choice depending on her next target.

Bo Burnham takes us back Inside, Kids in the Hall doc is better than the reboot, and new music!

Bo Burnham takes us back Inside, Kids in the Hall doc is better than the reboot, and new music!
More »
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

June 16-18, 7-9:30 p.m., Sun., June 19, 5-7:30 p.m., June 23-25, 7-9:30 p.m. and Sun., June 26, 5-7:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 16-22, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation