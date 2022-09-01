A community-wide book club, The Inlander scooped The New York Times, plus new music!

READ TOGETHER

Spokane is Reading, the community-wide book club organized by Spokane County Library District, Spokane Public Library and Auntie's Bookstore, has announced its 2022 pick: local author Kate Lebo's The Book of Difficult Fruit. The essay collection, published in 2021, is a creative examination of life using odd, ugly, inedible or otherwise lesser-known fruit as a literary vehicle. Two events with Lebo (who's also an occasional Inlander contributor) mark a return to in-person SPOKANE IS READING events, as the past two years saw the series turn to a recommended reading list format. The 21st iteration happens Oct. 26 with an afternoon event at the SCLD's North Spokane Library and an evening event at the downtown Central Library. Learn more at spokaneisreading.org. (CHEY SCOTT)

AHEAD OF THE TIMES

As a weekly newspaper, sometimes our reporting runs after other outlets have already had their say. That makes it particularly sweet to "scoop" a daily newspaper, especially one as revered as The New York Times. And, of course, it's great to see someone local being recognized for doing cool (and important) stuff. On Aug. 11, The Times ran a story about the Army Reserve's new MONUMENTS OFFICERS program, including a photograph of a North Idaho man we profiled in June. ICYMI, our story (read it online at Inlander.com) shared Tyler Douglas Lowe's acceptance into the unique and elite program tasked with helping countries protect and preserve artifacts of cultural significance, such as rare books or artwork, in the face of an oncoming invasion. We were there at the beginning, and again three years later when a jubilant Lowe was finally commissioned, making this one of the longest lead times on a culture story ever, and well worth it. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Sept. 2:

RINA SAWAYAMA, HOLD THE GIRL. The Japanese-British pop standout — whose debut LP was so acclaimed that the Mercury Prize and BRIT Awards changed their nationality rules so she could be eligible — looks to keep up that momentum on her sophomore album.

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB, KEEP ON SMILING. The Northern Irish pop rock band leans hard into positivity on its sunny fifth LP.

MEGADETH, THE SICK, THE DYING... AND THE DEAD! The iconic thrash metal band still brutally shreds at a blisteringly fast pace even after almost 40 years in the game. (SETH SOMMERFELD)