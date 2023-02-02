Boygenius is back, Coeur d'Alene Casino's jingle contest; plus, new music!

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN

One of the best concerts I've ever seen was the original BOYGENIUS tour back in 2018. The sad singer-songwriter supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus all played full sets of their amazing individual works before coming together to play all the harmony-rich tunes from their eponymous debut EP. After a few years away, a pandemic, and Bridgers exploding into a megastar, Boygenius returned last week with three new singles (one with each member singing lead) from their upcoming album, The Record. The swirling rock road trip of Baker's "$20" contrasts sharply with the melancholy apologetic slowburn of Bridgers' "Emily I'm Sorry," and Dacus' "True Blue" splits the middle distance as a mid-tempo folk-rock love song. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Have a knack for making up silly songs? Or maybe you're a serious musician looking for a fun side project? Well, the COEUR D'ALENE CASINO is asking for Northwest musicians, songwriters or anyone with some rhythm in 'em to create a new jingle for the North Idaho establishment. If you're interested in making a little ditty, you have all of the creative freedom in the world, but the 30-120 second jingle must end with the lyrics: "Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d'Alene Casino!" The first place winner will take home $3,000, and $2,000 in prize money goes to other chosen jingles. What are you waiting for? Get to jinglin' and submit by March 31 at 5 pm! (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 3.

SHANIA TWAIN, QUEEN OF ME. Before kicking off her world tour in Spokane in April, the pop country queen drops her first new album in six years.

MACKLEMORE, BEN. While he'll likely never hit those "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us" highs again, the Seattle MC still is out here crafting new melodic hip-hop for his devoted fans.

SAY HI, ELOCUTION PRATTLE. The Seattle indie pop oddball mutes himself on a new collection of 20 vocal-free instrumental lo-fi synth tracks. (SETH SOMMERFELD)