Boygenius is back, Coeur d'Alene Casino's jingle contest; plus, new music!

click to enlarge Boygenius is back, Coeur d'Alene Casino's jingle contest; plus, new music!

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN

One of the best concerts I've ever seen was the original BOYGENIUS tour back in 2018. The sad singer-songwriter supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus all played full sets of their amazing individual works before coming together to play all the harmony-rich tunes from their eponymous debut EP. After a few years away, a pandemic, and Bridgers exploding into a megastar, Boygenius returned last week with three new singles (one with each member singing lead) from their upcoming album, The Record. The swirling rock road trip of Baker's "$20" contrasts sharply with the melancholy apologetic slowburn of Bridgers' "Emily I'm Sorry," and Dacus' "True Blue" splits the middle distance as a mid-tempo folk-rock love song. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge Boygenius is back, Coeur d'Alene Casino's jingle contest; plus, new music! (2)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Have a knack for making up silly songs? Or maybe you're a serious musician looking for a fun side project? Well, the COEUR D'ALENE CASINO is asking for Northwest musicians, songwriters or anyone with some rhythm in 'em to create a new jingle for the North Idaho establishment. If you're interested in making a little ditty, you have all of the creative freedom in the world, but the 30-120 second jingle must end with the lyrics: "Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d'Alene Casino!" The first place winner will take home $3,000, and $2,000 in prize money goes to other chosen jingles. What are you waiting for? Get to jinglin' and submit by March 31 at 5 pm! (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Boygenius is back, Coeur d'Alene Casino's jingle contest; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 3.

SHANIA TWAIN, QUEEN OF ME. Before kicking off her world tour in Spokane in April, the pop country queen drops her first new album in six years.

MACKLEMORE, BEN. While he'll likely never hit those "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us" highs again, the Seattle MC still is out here crafting new melodic hip-hop for his devoted fans.

SAY HI, ELOCUTION PRATTLE. The Seattle indie pop oddball mutes himself on a new collection of 20 vocal-free instrumental lo-fi synth tracks. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Speaking of...

Some TV shows from 20 years ago still hold up — here's where you can stream some nostalgic '03 goodness

By Bill Frost

Some TV shows from 20 years ago still hold up — here's where you can stream some nostalgic '03 goodness

A half-joking plea for Drew Timme to use... underhanded tactics... at the free throw line

By Seth Sommerfeld

A half-joking plea for Drew Timme to use... underhanded tactics... at the free throw line

Chainsaw Man is binge worthy, local Spokane chef on Netflix show; plus new music!

Chainsaw Man is binge worthy, local Spokane chef on Netflix show; plus new music!

One man's shaggy adventures in not shaving

By Nicholas Deshais

One man's shaggy adventures in not shaving
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Invite nature into your home by creating a verdant "living wall" display

By Madison Pearson

Invite nature into your home by creating a verdant "living wall" display

Rethink landscaping with drought-tolerant plants and water-saving techniques

By Carrie Scozzaro

Rethink landscaping with drought-tolerant plants and water-saving techniques

For those considering investing in solar for their home, Avista offers helpful online tools

By Samantha Wohlfeil

For those considering investing in solar for their home, Avista offers helpful online tools

How much light, and where it comes from, is important for you and your home

By Carrie Scozzaro

How much light, and where it comes from, is important for you and your home
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Pictures of Poets

Pictures of Poets @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through April 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 2- 8, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation