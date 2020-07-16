The FDA recently found that many CBD products aren't always truthful about what they contain

By

click to enlarge Do you really know what's in your CBD product?
Do you really know what's in your CBD product?

CBD stands for cannabidiol, but it may as well stand for "could be drug," too, because cannabidiol could be the drug you're getting in those CBD gummies. It could be, or not.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to Congress, obtained by Hemp Industry Daily on July 8, detailing the results of a testing campaign on CBD products mandated by congressional appropriation. The testing determined that CBD products on the market today aren't always truthful about what they contain — which isn't particularly surprising since they're not always truthful about what they don't have, either.

There were 147 products tested, of which 138 claimed to contain CBD. Of those, all but two actually contained CBD. That's almost 99 percent, and in the rather wild west world of dietary supplements, that's pretty good. Of course, there's more to the story.

A product simply having CBD when it claims to isn't enough, especially when it claims to have a specific amount of CBD. One-hundred-and-two of the 147 products tested fall into this category.

Of those 102 products that made explicit dosage claims, 18 were found to have less than 80 percent of their professed dosage, while 38 were found to contain at least 120 percent of what they claimed. That means less than half of these products were even remotely close to containing the amount of CBD they claimed, much less actually accurate in their dosage. And remotely close based on these tests is, for a 30-milligram gummy, for example, falling within a range anywhere from 24-36 milligrams (or within the 80-120 percent range).

Then of course there's THC, which wasn't supposed to be found in any product but wound up present in 72 of the 147 total products tested. One product contained 3.1 milligrams of THC per serving — a dosage high enough to cause noticeable effects in someone without a tolerance.

These tests are another reminder that people still don't know all that much about CBD. The FDA even admitted as much, stating in the letter, "these preliminary data are from a limited sample size and cannot be used to draw conclusions about the marketplace and supports the need for the long-term study, which will capture multiple retail sources (online and brick and mortar) and a greater number of products."

If there's a silver lining in this story, it's the second half of that quote. The FDA is admitting to not knowing enough about CBD and it is determined, thanks in part to congressional pressure, to learn more. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Put to the Test"

Tags

Trending

What schools of the future should look like
Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of CBD , Cannabidiol

Women's soccer is leading the way in normalizing CBD for pro athletes

By Will Maupin

Mendi founder Rachael Rapinoe (right) and her soccer superstar twin sister Megan.

We examine the divide between hemp and CBD products sold at pot shops and at regular retailers

By Will Maupin

CBD products bought at the grocery store won't get you high. Some found at cannabis dispensaries will.

CBD has been popping up on shelves everywhere, but we still don't know much about its medical properties

By Will Maupin

The medical benefits of CBD are still being studied.

Ward off allergies with CBDs

By Tuck Clarry

Ward off allergies with CBDs
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Despite its legal status in Washington, cannabis research is still tangled in red tape

By Will Maupin

Federal regulations stand in the way of the best possible cannabis research.

How to properly imbibe during your next outdoors adventure

By Will Maupin

Don't leave any weed waste behind.

Cannabis activists think they have a good shot at legalization in the Big Sky State in 2020

By Will Maupin

Supporters are trying to get two cannabis-related measures on November's ballot.

Stay fresh with cannabis-infused mints

By Will Maupin

Stay fresh with cannabis-infused mints
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Screen on the Green

Screen on the Green @ University of Idaho

Thu., July 16, Thu., July 23, Thu., July 30, Thu., Aug. 6, Thu., Aug. 13, Sat., Aug. 22 and Thu., Aug. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation