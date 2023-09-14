Whether you call it pot, weed or grass, cannabis is cannabis — but what is hemp?

By

click to enlarge Whether you call it pot, weed or grass, cannabis is cannabis &mdash; but what is hemp?

At my fantasy football draft earlier this month, a friend showed up with a can of CBD-infused sparkling water purchased from the grocery store.

There's a good chance you've seen this or similar products for sale at your grocer's. This specific product is stocked at my neighborhood grocery store in the same display as probiotic sodas and kombucha — the olive bar is right across the aisle, and frozen peas are around the corner — which is very much not the 21-and-over environment of a state-licensed dispensary.

If you can't buy a joint at the grocery store, why can you buy what is essentially cannabis soda at the same place you purchase your pasta and produce?

The answer is, confusingly, because these products aren't made from what's legally defined as "cannabis." They're made from "hemp."

In the United States, at the federal level, cannabis is illegal. Hemp, however, is not. Which is weird, considering they're the same species of plant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hemp is defined as "any part of the cannabis sativa plant with no more than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the mind-altering substance in marijuana."

Notice the definition says nothing about cannabidiol (CBD) or any chemical naturally occurring in cannabis, or "hemp" as they call it, besides THC.

The 2018 Farm Bill passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Trump legalized hemp (not cannabis) nationwide based upon that definition, paving the way for the explosion of "hemp-based" CBD products on store shelves even in states where recreational cannabis remains illegal.

Essentially, hemp is cannabis without the THC. It is cannabis that has been bred to limit THC concentration, similar to watermelons bred to produce a limited number of seeds.

Hemp has numerous industrial uses from biofuel to paper to cloth, which was a major impetus behind the federal legalization. But it also produces cannabinoids like CBD, a chemical people enjoy consuming, which can now legally be incorporated into trendy products like the aforementioned "weed" soda.

CBD products that you find for sale at a store that is not a state-licensed dispensary will be made with hemp, not cannabis.

A loophole that has brought cannabis — sorry, feds, that is the plant's scientific name after all — into quasi-legality even where it isn't. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Dictionary Defines"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Gonzaga is bringing the classroom to the cannabis industry starting this fall

By Will Maupin

Gonzaga is bringing the classroom to the cannabis industry starting this fall

Unionization efforts are underway to support workers' rights in Washington's cannabis industry

By Will Maupin

Unionization efforts are underway to support workers' rights in Washington's cannabis industry

Cannabis' cure-all chemical shows promise in some areas, but not so much in others

By Will Maupin

Cannabis' cure-all chemical shows promise in some areas, but not so much in others

Catch a buzz from food, and we're not talking about edibles

By Will Maupin

Catch a buzz from food, and we're not talking about edibles
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Kids these days aren't smoking weed like they used to

By Will Maupin

Kids these days aren't smoking weed like they used to

What we've learned, or haven't, from the latest round of studies

By Will Maupin

What we've learned, or haven't, from the latest round of studies

In smoke-filled air, smokeless cannabis is an appealing alternative

By Will Maupin

In smoke-filled air, smokeless cannabis is an appealing alternative

West side bust highlights Washington's strict cannabis lounge regulations

By Will Maupin

West side bust highlights Washington's strict cannabis lounge regulations
More »
More Green Zone
All News

Things To Do

Minecraft: The Exhibition

Minecraft: The Exhibition @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 14-20, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation