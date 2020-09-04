The two big questions about plainclothes deputies' arrest of the Spokane DSA's Jeremy Logan before a Black Lives Matter rally

click to enlarge Jeremy Logan photo Jeremy Logan, Spokane's co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, claims sheriff's deputies didn't identify themselves when he was picked up on an old warrant.

Federal law enforcement officers were driving around Portland, sweeping up protesters in unmarked vehicles, refusing to tell the protestors who they were, which agency they were with, or what they were being arrested for. By August, the practice had become a part of a federal congressional hearing





A Huffington Post article laid out Logan's claims that while walking to the protest, he was apprehended by six men in plain clothes, at least one of them armed. They threw him in the back of an unmarked silver Dodge Caravan, telling him had an outstanding warrant and was under arrest. Democratic Socialists of America and vocal critic of the police, alleged that something similar happened to him.article laid out Logan's claims that while walking to the protest, he was apprehended by six men in plain clothes, at least one of them armed. They threw him in the back of an unmarked silver Dodge Caravan, telling him had an outstanding warrant and was under arrest.

But the men, according to Logan, repeatedly refused to identify themselves, never showed a badge, and gave various contradictory answers about which county the warrant was from.







The men — he says he only later learned they were sheriff's deputies — handed him off to Spokane police officers, who brought him to Spokane County Jail.







Instead, the issue pivots on two critical questions: First, did the Sheriff's Office swoop in in plain clothes and refuse to tell Logan who they were? And second, did the Sheriff's Office only choose now to arrest Logan because of his "All Cops Are Bastards" rhetoric and his support of Black Lives Matter?



"The only time I got a response they told me, 'not to worry about it.'"



He says he worries that these kinds of plainclothes arrest tactic could open up the floodgates to allow right-wing militants to kidnap protesters by pretending to be plainclothes officers.



But an exasperated sheriff's spokesman Mark Gregory, stepping away from his vacation to answer the Inlander's phone calls, strongly disputed the claim that the deputies, part of the sheriff's investigative unit, didn't identify themselves.



He says that according to the deputies who'd made the arrest, they verbally identified themselves as being from the Sheriff's Office, told him he was under arrest, and said that one of the deputies making the arrest had a badge " hanging on a chain around his neck" and that another had a vest with identification on it. He accuses Logan of "intentionally trying to stoke a response."





Of course, if the Spokane Police Department were doing the initial arrests, we might been able to rely on body camera footage or dashcam footage. But the Spokane County Sheriff"s Office doesn't have body cameras, often pitting the word of a suspect against the word of the deputies.







"I was like, who the hell are you, what’s going on?” Neville says. “They never said anything... I felt powerless. ”



Neville says he didn't see any of the deputies wearing a badge around their neck, but did see "



Still, he says it wasn't clear which agency was identified on the vest, and says that "it one of those little police badge things" on the front of the vest one of the deputies was wearing.Still, he says it wasn't clear which agency was identified on the vest, and says that "it seemed like some makeshift one that you could buy from a surplus store that says you’re police."



He does say that Logan appeared to know why he was being arrested, telling Neville that it was "for fines."

Logan says that after the deputies arrested him they brought him to a Spokane police officer, who took him to jail. He says the officer confirmed to him he had been arrested by law enforcement officers but when he asked "what kind of officers were those?" he said "I don't know."



who were those guys?" and the officer responded "I don’t know who they are."



But Preuninger says the officer just meant that he didn't personally know the names of the sheriff's deputies. He further claims that, after watching the body camera footage, there was nothing to suggest that Logan was freaked out by the incident



" There is no sense in his voice of panic or that he doesn’t know what’s going on," Preuninger says. " It seemed to be so benign it wasn’t funny."



"There are groups that do not like the fact that we have plainclothes capability. We accomplish so much work in our community for a plainclothes capacity," says Preuninger. "I have been a very sneaky police officer. And have put a lot of terrible people in prison by being sneaky."

But other times, the use of plainclothes officers or unmarked cars can end in tragedy.



Logan worries that this incident could have ended the same way if were less peaceful.



WHY WAS LOGAN TO BE ARRESTED NOW?

"This is just another step of trying to bash law enforcement and make law enforcement look wrong, when he knew he had a warrant," Gregory says. "Whether he got arrested today, a week ago, six months from now, doesn't matter."





He says they looked up his warrant status, not because of his political activism, but because he'd made "threatening comments toward law enforcement" online.



Normally, it would be easy to comb through Logan's social media history to see if he'd said anything threatening.



But here's the problem: After Logan got out of jail, he took down both of his Facebook pages. He claims it was because he didn't want to have to respond to some of his right-wing Facebook friends attacking him after he shared his story.



" I didn't want to deal with people that I used to know, that I used to be friends with, telling me I'm a piece of shit so that they can defend the police," Logan says.

Preuninger, with the police department, says that he believes one of Logan's comments supposedly made reference to "cutting the heads off of pigs."



Logan says a lot of derisive things about cops.



"I talk about pigs all the time. They are pigs," Logan told the Inlander. " And Sheriff Ozzie is this biggest clown-pig of them all."



But he initially scoffed at the idea that he'd said anything about doing violence to pigs.



click to enlarge Facebook screenshot provided by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office





Gregory says that the comments were non-specific enough to be protected under the First Amendment, despite their violent nature. Still, it was a reason for law enforcement to look into his background, and that's where they found the old warrant for his arrest. He says Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to provide additional context around this issue on Tuesday.



When confronted by the Inlander about the screenshot, Logan admitted he'd written it.



"I didn’t tell you that I didn’t," Logan says. "I said I don’t believe that I did. Now I remember it."

He says the comments had been triggered by viewing footage of police violence after some of the George Floyd protests.



"It had nothing to do with Spokane. I don’t see anything wrong with what I said," Logan says. "I was upset. It was frustrating."

"One of our guys took a Facebook screencap of it before his Facebook site magically went dark," Gregory says.

populist rage against capitalist institutions like Wells Fargo that have a "long

history of systemic racism with redlining and predatory banking against the poor."



Today, he says he believes that

"destruction of property has been a useful tactic" and

argues that rioting is defensible, even if it's not always the best option.





"I think blocking [roadways] is more useful than burning buildings down," Logan says today. "But it sure did get a lot of people's attention."

What should the response of people who have violence committed against themselves over and over again be? Are they not allowed to defend themselves?"



Still, Logan stresses that he, personally, wouldn't use destructive or violent tactics during protests.



"I, personally, am never going to destroy property," he says. "I'm a 40-year-old man who has a painting business."



Logan argues that the way he was arrested was clearly meant to intimidate him.



"The way it was done was meant to terrorize me. All you have to do is come and f—-ing talk to me and say you have a warrant," Logan says. "It was meant to terrorize me and make me feel uncertain about things."



And indeed, when the Inlander spoke with Logan, he expressed concerns about being watched, saying he'd seen men in black vans on his street this morning.



But he promises he's not going to back down.

"I'm not going to take this and be afraid of them and go into hiding and not continue to organize," Logan says. "I see this as only helping me to organize people... All leftist organizations are going to be united around this. People are pissed. Everyone's outraged."