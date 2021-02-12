VALENTINE'S DAY QUIZ: Which COVID-19 Vaccine are You In Your Relationship?

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo illustration; Jill Wellington creative commons photo If candy hearts seem dry and flavorless to you, you may need to get tested for COVID-19.





Yes, with a variety of vaccines being distributed — and more on their way — the days are soon approaching when it will once again be perfectly healthy and safe to make out with a stranger behind the dumpster behind Fast Eddie's.



But while we wait, there's still the question of compatibility. Time was, all you needed to do to figure out if you were compatible was for you both to take a BuzzFeed quiz to determine which of the characters from say, Sex and the City, Girls, and Empire you each resembled.



But in these fraught times, we give little thought to such trivialities. With vaccination dominating everyone's thoughts, all you hear these days is comparisons to the various pharmaceuticals, like Andy Warhol'syou each resembled.But in these fraught times, we give little thought to such trivialities. With vaccination dominating everyone's thoughts, all you hear these days is comparisons to the various pharmaceuticals, like such a Pfizer" or "Oh, I'm a total Moderna" or "Ugh, could he BE any more of an AstraZeneca?"



But until now, there's never been a scientifically researched way to determine which vaccine you're most like in your relationship. After an extensive three-stage double-blind trial, the Inlander has developed this quiz that, we promise, is as much of a scientifically grounded analysis of your personality as a Myers-Briggs test:



Chill, popular.





2. Where do you prefer to take a partner on a first date?

A) A sold-out monster truck show at the Arena.



B) An exclusive dinner for only the most wealthy hospital donors.



C) The baby store to look at baby things for babies.



D) A night at the "pub" to get "pissed." "See," you explain, "that's what everyone called 'getting drunk' back when I studied abroad at Cambridge. Did I ever mentioned I studied at Cambridge?"



E) The cemetery.



You don't want to seem too desperate.

Four weeks.









4. How often do you use protection when you, you know, "do it?"





Exactly 95.0% of the time. Not to mention that you can go for up to four hours at a time, as long as you don't overheat.



C) 72 percent when you're at home — but you weren't quite as responsible on your recent trips to South Africa and Brazil. What can you say? You were on vacation!







5. What annoys your partner the most about you?



A) Last time you logged onto Tinder so many people swiped right on you so quickly that you literally crashed their servers.



B) You still seem a bit hung up on your ex-wife, who you keep frozen at subzero temperatures in your lab until science discovers a condition to cure her terminal illness.



C) Your insistence on going by two last names.



D) You make a horrible first impression.



E) You keep texting them a constant stream of the most idiotic YouTube clips. Also, you keep trying to kill them and all their family and friends.



click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons The Moderna vaccine? I beg your Parton.

click to enlarge Batman and Robin screenshot The number of COVID deaths from Israelis who received the Pfizer vaccine is ABSOLUTE ZERO.

You're a perfectionist, and you expect everyone else to be just as perfect as you are.

If your restaurant entree isn't absolutely flawless, you call demand to see the manager and then make a show of throwing away the dish in front of the entire restaurant. While you're happy to shell out tons of money for the latest scientific gadget, you demand your family save pennies by keeping your thermostat as low as possible

click to enlarge The Firm screenshot A good vaccine should be like a bowl of oatmeal: simple, hearty, easy to distribute and largely flavorless.

You are both Johnson and Johnson!



fads.

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons In Britain, they probably call vaccine shots "jumper jabs" or "sickie-stoppos."

Oxford-AstraZeneca!









Mostly Es







click to enlarge Creative Commons His wings were a lot more functional before he contracted polio.

You're fun. You're carefree. You like to party. At least, at first. But then the darker side of your infectious personality begins to emerge.

Only F



Young Kwak photo Dr. Jonathan Staben, from another Inlander article.

Fine. You are N ovavax.



You happy? Novavax is a vaccine too, OK, though one that's still in testing. In fact, if I had to guess, you're Jonathan Staben, the local investigator leading the local clinical trial of the Novavax vaccine . No need to any write letters to the editor, Novavax fans, we hear you loud and clear.









