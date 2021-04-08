Voting for Spokane's next flag design is now open

Log in to your Spokane Public Library account between now and May 2 to cast a vote for what could become the city of Spokane's next official flag.
A team of local citizens and artists have been leading efforts to refresh the city's flag — a design introduced back in 1975 — for the past two years, forming the Spokane Flag Commission in fall 2019. Four hundred submissions from the public were initially considered and narrowed down to 100 finalists for a public poll in December 2020.
Now, the Commission is asking the public to vote for their four favorites among 12 finalists, designs its members feel "reflect a diversity of styles and inspirations while falling within the guidelines we set out in our opening meetings."
For a detailed description of each finalists' designs, check out the Flag Commission's voter's guide. You do need an account with Spokane Public Library in order to vote, but it's free to sign up for one and the process can be started online. Once you log in, you'll see a link in the top-center of the screen that reads "Click here to vote for Spokane's next flag!"