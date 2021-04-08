Voting for Spokane's next flag design is now open

By

click to enlarge Spokane's current flag is soon getting the boot. - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
Spokane's current flag is soon getting the boot.

Log in to your Spokane Public Library account between now and May 2 to cast a vote for what could become the city of Spokane's next official flag.

A team of local citizens and artists have been leading efforts to refresh the city's flag — a design introduced back in 1975 — for the past two years, forming the Spokane Flag Commission in fall 2019. Four hundred submissions from the public were initially considered and narrowed down to 100 finalists for a public poll in December 2020.

Now, the Commission is asking the public to vote for their four favorites among 12 finalists, designs its members feel "reflect a diversity of styles and inspirations while falling within the guidelines we set out in our opening meetings."
Related
Spokane's current flag (above), along with the first (bottom right) and second city flags (top right).

Fading Glory: The story of Spokane's little-known, even less-seen municipal flags

While most of the final designs are by local designers, a few were submitted from artists outside the area. The youngest flag design finalist is 17-year-old Ayden Franklin, a Spokane resident. Artist bios and design statements are all included in the voters' guide.


For a detailed description of each finalists' designs, check out the Flag Commission's voter's guide. You do need an account with Spokane Public Library in order to vote, but it's free to sign up for one and the process can be started online. Once you log in, you'll see a link in the top-center of the screen that reads "Click here to vote for Spokane's next flag!"

Trending

An Airway Heights police officer — honored as a leader combating domestic violence — is accused of abusing numerous women
The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021
For our tax dollars, neighborhoods, businesses and kids, Spokane's city center is the right place to build a new stadium
10 underrated and overlooked movies on the new Paramount+ streaming service
Escape to Summer Camp
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Washington DNR hopeful proactive wildfire management money will pass Legislature

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Many homes in Malden, Wash., were destroyed in a Labor Day fire in 2020. Some homes with greener gardens and less fire-prone vegetation survived, showing the need for investments in fire-safe projects around homes and communities.

Experts criticize methodology of report that called it "unlikely" Spokane Police exhibit racial bias

By Wilson Criscione

In 2019, the Inlander asked Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl about racial disparities in policing. At the time, Meidl suggested that at least part of the reason minorities are overrepresented in policing data is because some demographics simply commit crimes at higher rates.

Local Girl Scouts rely on online-only cookie sales until in-person booths launch in late March

By Chey Scott

In-person Girl Scout Cookie sales start locally on March 26.

Victim's family calls on state to bring charges in case that allowed the killer to walk free

By Wilson Criscione

Victim's family calls on state to bring charges in case that allowed the killer to walk free
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021

By Dan Nailen

The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021

Inland Northwest native Kelsey Cook hasn't let the pandemic slow down her rise in standup comedy

By Dan Nailen

Inland Northwest native Kelsey Cook hasn't let the pandemic slow down her rise in standup comedy

Spokane trans actress Maeve Griffith tackles 30 roles in Stage Left's latest one-person show, I Am My Own Wife

By Spencer Brown

Maeve Griffith takes on 30 roles in Stage Left's new production.

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary

By Nathan Weinbender

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

That Damn Horse: The Stories of Gay Rodeo

That Damn Horse: The Stories of Gay Rodeo

Sat., April 10, 6-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 8-14, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation