What the new library branches have to offer — and what's still to come

By

What the new library branches have to offer &mdash; and what's still to come

In 2018, voters approved a $77 MILLION BOND, which funded plans to renovate four existing Spokane Public Library branches and build three new branches. Without a doubt, the largest project that the bond tackled was the renovation of the downtown Central branch.

The renovated Central branch now houses 66 computers, a recording studio, a film studio, a space to record podcasts and nxʷyxʷyetkʷ Hall (pronounced inn-whi-whi-ettk, a Salish word that means "life in the water"), where Lilac City Live! takes place monthly.

The expansion of the Shadle Park branch, the relocation of the Hillyard branch and the new Liberty Park branch are completed as well. And The Hive, a non-traditional library branch on East Sprague, hosts art programming and other activities weekly. The Indian Trail and the South Hill branches are currently closed for renovation, but plans are to have them up and running by 2023.

The oldest library in the Spokane County library system, the Spokane Valley branch, is also relocating to a spacious new building that's already under construction. Plans include a large community room, an art studio, a children's area and plenty of new computers. The building will expand into nearby Balfour Park and is set to open to the public in late spring or early summer of 2023.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Lovely, Lively Libraries"

By Madison Pearson

By Chey Scott

By Carrie Scozzaro

By E.J. Iannelli

By Anne McGregor

By E.J. Iannelli

By Seth Sommerfeld

Chad "Little Coyote" Yellowjohn: Masked Preservation

Chad "Little Coyote" Yellowjohn: Masked Preservation @ SFCC Fine Arts Gallery

Mondays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25

About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.
