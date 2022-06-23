When it comes to CBD, products aren't always what they want you to see them to be

By

click to enlarge Accuracy on the label isn't a strong suit of CBD products. - KIMBERLY BOYLES/ADOBE STOCK PHOTO
Kimberly Boyles/Adobe Stock photo
Accuracy on the label isn't a strong suit of CBD products.

A study published this month in the Journal of Cannabis Research sheds some light on a part of the cannabis industry that has operated simultaneously in the mainstream and the shadows.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, has exploded on the market in recent years, and not just in dispensaries or head shops. CBD began appearing on grocery store shelves, coffee shop menus and in products meant for pets. The sudden ubiquity of CBD products gave them a semblance of legitimacy. While many are legit, the fact remains that CBD's presence in the marketplace is the result of a gray area in federal regulation, and gray areas are often populated by those seeking to work through or exploit loopholes in the law.

Researchers from the University of Kentucky published a study this month looking into the accuracy of the dosage measurements on packaging of CBD products available to the general public. The researchers looked at 80 products available both locally in Kentucky and nationally, and found that nearly half of the products tested were outside of a 10 percent margin of error when it came to reporting the amount of CBD they contained.

"These data suggest that additional regulation is required to ensure label accuracy as nearly half of the products in this study were not properly labeled," the study concludes. "The results of this study support the continued need for good manufacturing practices and testing standards for CBD products."

Simply put, just because a CBD-containing product tells you it has a certain amount of CBD isn't necessarily enough for you to believe that to be fact.

The researchers found that of the products they tested, some had far more CBD than was advertised, while others had far less. Products having far more CBD pose obvious risks, in that users may think they're taking a certain dose but are in fact taking more. Products having far less could be considered simply a scam. Either way, it's not great.

This is because CBD became effectively legalized when Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and, by extension, CBD. But the federal government still considers cannabis, which it sees as distinct from industrial hemp, as illegal. THC, which gets you high, remains illegal federally. But CBD, from hemp, is fine. In reality, both come from the same plant. The result is a massive gray area with very little regulation.

"The findings reported here emphasize the continued need for clear and consistent regulation from federal and state agencies to ensure label accuracy of CBD products and subsequent enforcement," the study's authors found. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Question the Label"

Tags

Speaking of CBD

Can CBD ease pain, stress and more in cats and dogs? Sometimes, but the science is still very new

By Chey Scott

Dosing dogs with CBD is increasingly common.

Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

By Claire Munds

Cannabis is showing up in products (and places) you'd never expect

The FDA recently found that many CBD products aren't always truthful about what they contain

By Will Maupin

Do you really know what's in your CBD product?

Women's soccer is leading the way in normalizing CBD for pro athletes

By Will Maupin

Mendi founder Rachael Rapinoe (right) and her soccer superstar twin sister Megan.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

The southeast Asian nation of 70 million is (sort of) joining the legal cannabis club

By Will Maupin

Thailand adds Asia to the list of cannabis-friendly continents.

In an era of high-potency cannabis, a mild high remains possible

By Will Maupin

Wanna feel less high? &#10;Try a one-hitter pipe.

It was a week of good, bad and ugly around the world of weed

By Will Maupin

Russia's invasion of Ukraine may result in less fertilizer, and weed.

Federal court rules affirming legality of controversial cannabinoid

By Will Maupin

What's in a name? A lot, it turns out.
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

The Rum Rebellion: Prohibition in North Idaho

The Rum Rebellion: Prohibition in North Idaho @ Museum of North Idaho

Through Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 23-29, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation